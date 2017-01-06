Spreading the love with ‘gango’

Tawanda Matanhire The food that bugs the trend. —

Irked by redundancy which had crept in merrymaking cuisines, local joint owners have devised a refreshing addition to the food options one can have as they hang out with friends and family.

The new meal is to Zimbabwe what Chapati is to India, Egusi soup to Nigeria – a widely preferred food choice. Forget about pumpkin leaves or macimbi, which Zimbabweans claim to be among their list of mainstay local traditional dishes, locals now have their own special cuisine.

“Gango” has become a traditional dish that cuts across social and class strata. It carries with it the same prominence that camouflage clothing had over the festive season, people are frequenting many hangouts which provide the “gango” delicacy in numbers.

The meal consists of an assortment of different types of meat, mixed with vegetables which are pan-fried and over the past year people in several parts of the country have made it their favourite meal when dining out with their loved ones.

The etymology of the word is a direct translation from the English word “roast” which fits the preparation method mainly involving frying meat in cooking oil over a heat source, usually gas or firewood.

Hangouts that prepare and serve “gango” have become most preferred choices for diners, eager on partaking in various traditional dishes, served in the most serene ambience.

Like the Nigerian Jollof Rice — whose ingredients include rice, onions, tomatoes, peas and variety spices-served with desired meat and vegetables — “gango” is a unique dish, easily prepared with various meats and vegetables in a big pan.

The delicacy loved by outdoor fun enthusiasts, among them beer drinkers and socialites, is fast replacing the typical braais in most places.

Termed the unifier, the meal cuts across classes as people from the leafy suburbs and the ghettos are united in the quest for a good meal.

Even families and social gatherings who hosted “blazing” parties during the just ended festive season ensured that “gango” was among the main delicacies served at these gatherings.

Some hangouts which had lost their prominence are now returning to the scene, thanks to the new sensation.

Places like KwaMereki in Warren Park, Zindoga in Waterfalls, KwaFatso in Highfield, Homeground in Sunridge and Time and Jazz in the Harare CBD are among the places which have a played a role in popularising “gango”.

The Herald Lifestyle visited different hangouts and eating places around Harare aiming to find the reason behind the increasing popularity of “gango”.

“The meal is just nice and I think it’s healthy because there is a mixture of different types of meat which makes it one of my best meals at the moment,” said Gilbet Chinomona from Sunridge.

“People were so much used to the normal braai and this is something different and new to many people of which Zimbabweans like to have a taste of new meals,” said Peter Musonza who was having a meal at Time and Jazz bar in the capital where “gango” was recently introduced.

“I also feel that the meal identifies with African people who love meat so much so I am not surprised why it has become popular everywhere,” he added.

Like any other viral trend, it has not been spared of criticism, especially from married women who feel that their men are shunning home-cooked meals for the delicacy.

“I appreciate “gango” so much because it’s different and tastes good but now our men are in the habit of opting for that all the time and when they get home they won’t eat whatever meals we cook,” said a lady who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Besides its preferred taste, “gango” is also preferred because of its cost as compared to other meals offered in many restaurants, food outlets and the convenience of getting a variety of different types of meat all in one plate is just something that one cannot afford to miss.

In most cases, a regular meal that feeds about five people can cost around ten dollars as compared to getting separate meals which may cost more. People usually eat together, a method which was used and is still used in some parts to unify African families.

Because of the popularity of the meal some organizations are opting on rebranding themselves under the “gango” brand for food festivals. Already plans are afoot to host a “gango” festival at PaHuku in Hillside sometime this year and the hype is already there.