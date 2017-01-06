Innocent Choga Fitness —

I would like to wish all dear readers of this column a happy and prosperous 2017. Prosperous not only in material wealth, but also in health and fitness; whether we are living with or without conditions.

I wish to start the year with a technical subject that is complex, but I will try to simplify it as much as possible. It is all about the pre-exhaust training principle. Please note that this weight training principle is strictly designed for advanced fitness workouts.

On several occasions I have heard people saying the young generations are in tune with the new methods and principles of weight training, but when I ask what is new I have never been given a perfect answer.

I had a discussion with my son and his friend over this issue. These guys are always taking my old books and keeping them and I always wonder why they are interested in the old stuff. I enjoy teasing and brainstorming them occasionally, so recently, I asked: “So guys what are the newest and latest training methods?” They stammered and mumbled and tried to confuse me with the various training principles. I give them credit for their vast knowledge in that subject.

I tell them there is nothing new there because it is all contained in my old books. They struggle for an answer, and finally they settle for cross fit.

“No, cross fit is a combined weights and aerobic activity for your clients, and you guys only use it for cross training purposes to sharpen up for tournaments. It is not a hardcore strength and power activity.”

In my opinion, whilst activities like aerobics regularly introduce new styles like cross fit and zumba, in hardcore weight training the basics remain the same.

The free weight is still the basic method of training (the squat, bench press and dead lift). Various machines have been made but none of them have taken over the basic status, they all fit into alternatives and supplementary roles; alternatives for various reasons, including injuries’ rehabilitation.

Barbell exercises present the best compound exercises, whilst dumbbells present both compound and isolation movements but with a better stretching effect than both barbell and machines.

Machines present both compound and isolation movements, but they are mainly good as isolation exercises. I could train the whole body with a barbell or dumbbells, but I could never do the same with any single machine.

Compound exercises are exercises that involve a number of muscle groups for example bench press will involve chest, shoulder and triceps muscles, although it is regarded mainly as a chest exercise. Isolation exercise will work the chest only .There are exercises that will even isolate each part of the chest say upper chest or lower chest, inner chest or outer chest.

The things that change the most in the world of weight training are diet methods and supplements. If you want to know about the best protein foods and supplements around at any moment, talk to weight trainers. If they are not talking about it, then it is a fad. These guys have an ear to the ground when it comes to such matters and they will have tests to prove the potency of any stuff.

The training principles that former champions like Arnold Schwarzenegger used are still valid today. Training principles assist us in maximising on our workouts and thereby increasing the benefits emanating from these workouts. Those who understand them will use them as strategies to perfect their sporting acts or as strategies to get past sticking points.

The interesting thing is that some of these principles apply in general to most aspects of life. Previously we have discussed the overload and instinctive principles. The overload principle can be translated to the fact the more time you spend doing something or the more you overload work on something the more proficient you become. The instinctive principle is self explanatory. We use instinct on how best we can tackle some situations, but then the logic behind the decision counts and that determines the level of success.

My understanding of the Pre-exhaust system is that this principle is designed to enable advanced athletes to work so much harder; much more than they would under normal circumstances. It is used to get past the limitations that are caused by weak points and as a way of addressing the imbalances between the weak and strong body parts. Firstly it can be used as a strategy to train past weak points, secondly as strategy to train over injuries and thirdly as a strategy to strengthen weak points and try to bring them to par with other stronger body parts so that they create more strength and more power.

So in other words this principle teaches us to pay attention and give priority to our weak areas .In business seminars, I have heard that successful business persons analyse their strengths and weaknesses. They then either try to work on their weakness or they hire workers strong in those departments that they lack in order to compliment their weaknesses.

Some of these various training principles are used by advanced athletes all the time. Advanced athletes tend to be innovative and creative .

They come up with strategies to counter sporting problems like those mentioned above either consciously or subconsciously. It can be surprising to learn later on after their careers are over that some of the things that they have been doing naturally as ingrained skills are actually part of formulated principles or they are part of the biomechanical processes which the athletes could not scientifically comprehend and explain at the time. Coaches may know but they do not have the time, patience and platform to explain such things, as long as the athlete delivers. I wonder if David Beckham could explain the biomechanics behind his famous benders.

Please note that although the pre-exhaust system can help you to train over injuries, generally athletes are not advised to train with injuries .

They are supposed to rest until they have recovered, but I know at times athletes stubbornly train and perform with injuries. It is quite common to incur injuries in the last minutes of preparation for a tournament because of overuse of muscles and joints. When you have been preparing for a tournament for six months or even for a year, you do not want to give up at the last minute. Besides most athletes (depending on the nature of the sport), have the attitude that “the time is now, there is no guarantee that I will be well next year or that I will have the chance to perform again”.

But who can use this system to maximize on their fitness training? Bodybuilders, power lifters, weightlifters, rugby players, sprinters, shot putters and other track and field athletes who use weights to augment the strength and power, as well as exercisers who strive for perfection and excellence in their workouts.

Watch this space next week when we discuss the implementation of this exciting advanced fitness training principle.

Email:[email protected] Innocent Choga is a six time National Bodybuilding Champion with international experience. He is studying for a science degree in Physical Education and Sport.