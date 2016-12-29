Brian K takes Afro-Soul to ice skating rink

Tawanda Matanhire Arts Correspondent—

Budding Afro-Soul artiste Bryan K warmed up the cool atmosphere when he performed for the second time at the newly opened 263 Chilled Ice skating rink at Westgate complex last week.A crowd close to 200 people who had come to have evening ice skating fun was serenaded with the Afro-Soul love tunes which most of the revellers enjoyed.

Bryan K whose real name is Bryan Kadengu said this was a Christmas offering to his fans who had requested him to come again at the same venue after a sterling debut performance two weeks ago.

The United Nations Population Fund Ambassador said that his performance was a Christmas gift to his fans and he intended to give them a feel of his latest music which he intends to dish out in 2017.

“I was fortunate to get a platform to give my fans a Christmas offering and some of the songs I sang where very new and are soon to be released in 2017,” Bryan K said.

“I foresee the coming year as one of the best years in my music career and I’ve been preparing some songs which I have sampled at different platforms especially towards the end of the year,” he said.

Songs which include the popular “Heavy Machine”, “Marunjeya” and “Rudo” were people’s favourites as many took to the dance floor when they were playing.

Bryan K engaged his fans as they participated in many of his sing along tunes throughout the whole show.

Some fans commended the idea of bringing live performances to the 263 Chilled ice skating rink saying that it was value for their money.

“This is quite a good experience especially for the Christmas holiday. We don’t need to take our kids to some un-conducive environments for live shows but they get to enjoy music at the same time enjoying ice skating which is even more value for our money,” said Mavis Sigauke who attended the show in the company of her three daughters.

Bryan K also took the opportunity to ice skate with the kids while many of them took pictures