Alexio’s Christmas present

Arts Correspondent —

Afro Jazz crooner Alexio Kawara will tonight hold a show at Bar Rouge that will be his Christmas present to the his legions of fans. He said since it was going to be a gift to his fans, revellers would have the chance to determine the play-list.

In an interview, the “Shaina” hit-maker said his fans stood by him throughout the year, so he decided to give them a Christmas present in form of an interactive show where he would have time to exchange notes on a number of issues.

“I feel I have fans that are so loyal to me and my music and it is because of them that I am still in the industry and still going strong.

‘‘I have decided to dedicate the Friday show to them and I will be focusing more on interaction, having a one-on-one with some of my fans, who have been supporting me throughout,” he said.

He added that beyond the interaction he will play a number of his old hits and also introduce the new tracks from his upcoming album.

“I have a lot in store for my fans in terms of performance.

‘‘I will perform my old hits including those from the urban grooves era and the new ones which are from my upcoming album.

‘‘These include the singles ‘‘Nehana’’, ‘‘Chakaipa’’ the one that features Roki among others,” he said.

Bar Rouge entertainment manager Spencer Sahumani said they were looking forward to a successful show.

“Alexio is a seasoned afro jazz artiste who never disappoints whenever he goes on stage so we are looking forward to a great day filled with fun since our joint attracts jazz lovers and he (Alexio) is one of their best

This is going to be his last in 2016 show so we are sure he will deliver a top notch performance,” she said.