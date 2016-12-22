Macheso to perform in Mutare

Tawanda Marwizi Arts Correspondent —

Mutare comes alive tonight as sungura musician Alick Macheso performs at Pick and Save. Tich Makahamadze who is the musician’s publicist said they were going on a tour giving fans the new songs from their next album that will be released early next year.

“We have something new as we speak and we are having an outreach of the album. We will be on fire tonight at Pick and Save as we sample the songs,” he said.

Makahamadze said the morale in the camp was high as the band members were celebrating a successful year.

“The morale in the camp is high as the guys are in a celebration mood. Our last album was a success and we are looking forward to it,” he said.

Makahamadze said band members were working hard to have their input on the coming album.

“The guys are working hard to have their input on the forthcoming album. In that process fans are getting value for their money. That is why you see an improvement at the choreography and the instruments,” he said.

He said they were happy that fans appreciated their efforts by coming in numbers at their shows.

“The people in Manicaland have been very supportive to us and we are always grateful for that,” he said.

He has several guitarists and dancers are fighting for glory and have been making efforts to take their own creations on stage. On lead guitar Noel Nyazanda, Donald Gogo and Devine Muzenda were fighting to get the top honours and they have been coming with new compositions.

Show organiser Isau Mupfumi said they were happy to host the musician as he unveils songs from his forthcoming album.

“We are very optimistic about the show. Our patrons have requested to have our year-end show with the sungura king. We have hopes that people in Mutare will enjoy his act,” he said.