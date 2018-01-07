Evans leaves Skyz Metro FM

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

RENOWNED television personality Arthur Evans has left radio station Skyz Metro FM to focus on his self named television show.

Evans who left the station early December said although working on the radio show was an eye opener; he felt that it was time for him to grow. His Breakfast with ACE show was broadcast every Saturday from 6AM to 10AM since the inception of the radio station last year. He also doubled up as a presenter on ZBCtv’s News Hour on certain days of the week, a role he will however continue playing.

“I’ve officially left Skyz Metro FM. I love the team at Skyz Metro FM and so many of the fans that were dedicated to the show who I truly appreciate and love.

“I loved working with the CEO and my co-producers Gugu Masha and Princess Mpofu. Let’s not forget how incredible the studios actually are.

“My show appealed to an international audience and was a great listening meal for the station’s menu. In all this, I felt it’s time for other challenges,” said Evans.

Skyz Metro FM said they would be releasing a new programming schedule soon.

Part of that growth in radio presenting, according to Evans, was an interest from a South African radio station who wanted his services.

“I recently signed a publicist deal with MiChiko PR in South Africa and there was interest in November from a South African radio station to host a weekly show and we’re still going to explore that opportunity.”

Turning to his Arthur C Evans Show that airs on DStv’s Zambezi Magic, Evans said the second season was delayed as they had no sponsors for the last episodes.

“For the Arthur C Evans Show, we’ve secured a South African sponsor and I’m expectant that my co-producer Trey and I will iron out the last remaining creases in the red tape between DStv and the sponsor,” he said.

In between these jobs, Evans is one of the most sought-after wedding MCs in the land, something he said he wants to cut down on so as to give other budding wedding MCs a chance. He said there were already two protégés under his wing.

“During weddings I was MCing, I’d travel with either Gorden Chimombe or Welcome Moyo to show them the ropes. I feel that it’s time for me to take a back seat as I’ve been doing this for a long time and now, I feel that it’s a perfect opportunity for others to take over.

“I think I’ll only be lured back to the MCing if I’m doing high profile weddings,” said Evans who last year won the Best Promotional and Best Voice Over accolades at the Zimbabwe Model Awards.

He also wants to pursue motivational speaking, something that has been gnawing at him for a long time.

“An exciting project involving my motivational speaking which I’ve never really pushed will come through and hopefully take Zimbabwe by storm. Marshal Chiza and I will be working closely on this soon with other international speakers.”

