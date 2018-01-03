Vusa Mkhaya, Nkwali bring Austria vibe to Bulawayo

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

PREPARATIONS for Austria-based singers Nkwali and Vusa Mkhaya’s show at Bulawayo Theatre on Saturday are at an advanced stage with the two hard at work rehearsing.

The duo, who have been in the European country singing and charming audiences for the better part of last year, decided to return home and perform for fans in Bulawayo – a city where it all began.

Dubbed, “From Bulawayo to the World”, the show is expected to kick off at 7PM.

A band comprised of Mthabisi Moyo on electric guitar, Mangoma Moyo on percussion, Reaz Beats on base, Lungile Ndlovu on drums and Joseph Banda on the keyboard has been created to play for both artistes.

Speaking during rehearsals at the Bulawayo Theatre earlier this week, Mkhaya – who has been an integral part of the group Insingizi – said they were hosting the show to showcase their talent to the people of the City of Kings.

“People have been complaining that we go out of the country and perform there but when we return, we don’t. Last year in January when I launched my album at Indaba Book Cafe, it was agreed that there should be a show in Bulawayo for artistes from the city who ply their trade outside the country like us and I’m glad that we’ve honoured that pledge,” said Mkhaya.

He said they would host a similar show next year that will hopefully involve more local artistes who are working outside the country.

Nkwali, one of the founding members of Iyasa, has made a name for herself as a solo artiste with an award-winning album, Sithokozile, under her belt.

She said she was excited to be performing at a venue where she launched her career three years ago.

“People should brace themselves for a surprise as I know that most know me for the Imbube touch, but this time, it’ll be something different,” Nkwali said.

Tickets for the show are pegged at $10 and are available at Steak ‘n’ Chops Restaurant, Sharifa’s place (Restaurant) and Fingers Hair Salon.

