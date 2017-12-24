Oskido plays Santa Claus

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Today is Christmas Day and Santa Claus is Kalawa Jazmee supremo Oskido as he dishes out gifts in the form of his new album 50 Degrees at his annual All White Party at The Vista in Bulawayo.

Over the years, Oskido’s All White Parties have been oversubscribed and he returns to the venue (former Horizon Night Club) that in 2013, was filled to capacity with revellers who drank the bar dry.

What is special about the All White Party this year is that Oskido will be celebrating turning 50 in Bulawayo during the show.

Warming up the stage for Oskido will be DJs Slamma, Sibhago and Prince Eskhosini with entrance pegged at $10 for general and VIP $25.

Organiser of the show Vusumuzi Siqalaba said Oskido will arrive in Bulawayo this afternoon.

“Oskido is expected to arrive in Bulawayo in the afternoon. We’re at The Vista setting up the venue so that people have a great outing,” said Siqalaba.

The All White Party sets the tone for the Kalawa Homecoming Party that will be held at AmaZulu Sports Grounds for the first time. It has been moved from Queens Sports Club which is under renovations in preparation for the Cricket World Cup qualifiers next year.

