What a night! Skyz Metro FM awards set Byo alight

Kiyapili Sibanda/Bhekumuzi Ncube, Showbiz Reporters

WOW!! WHAT an unforgettable night! Show stopping, fabulous, energetic, electrifying, and magical are among the first few words that come to mind and best describe the inaugural Skyz Metro FM awards that set the town alight on Thursday night.

Since the successful hosting of the inaugural Bulawayo Arts Awards, the City of Kings seems to have found just the right amount of tonic to make such events sparkle. True to form, the Skyz Metro FM awards held at the Large City Hall were nothing short of glitz and glam.

The sound system was on point, ladies were dressed to kill, and performing artistes were on fire, while the mood inside the venue matched the hype.

It was a night that was brought to life by veteran music icons that have contributed to the industry, and were deservedly welcomed with a thunderous applause when they walked majestically onto the stage to present the gongs. The likes of Nkululeko Nkala, Cont Mhlanga graced the event while Dan Tshanda was also in attendance and donated R250 000 to any lucky artiste who will be chosen by fans. However, the voting process for that artiste was not explained.

Although he did not go onto the stage, co-founder of the world acclaimed Soul Brothers, Moses Ngwenya was among the VIP members that witnessed perhaps one of the most colorful nights of 2017.

Dubbed #SiphetheAmagabazi, the awards set the tone for the festive season with the crowd staying on their feet most of the time. The directors of ceremonies TKP, better known as uNdlunkulu and Babongile Sikhonjwa kept the crowd in stitches with their good sense of humour.

Guluva-7 gave what can only be termed a 5-star performance in the opening set of the night followed by the crowd’s favourite, Zinja Ziyamluma. The crowd danced the night away energised by the performers who gave their all to show their class.

South Africa’s Bekezela, who rose to fame with his self-titled album, also got the crowd going when he performed his hit song before capping his night out by bagging the Best Afro-Soul Song. He gave an emotional speech detailing his life in Mzansi before he hit the jackpot and broke onto the entertainment scene.

Zinja Ziyamluma group were the biggest winners of the night walking away with two awards under the Best Mas’khandi/ Mbaqanga Song and Skyz Metro FM Ingwebu People’s Choice Best Male.

Skyz Metro FM chief executive officer, Qhubani Moyo said the awards proved that there is an abundance of talent in Bulawayo that just needs an outlet. He highlighted that the station was playing a big role in terms of promoting art in the city.

“The Skyz Metro FM Music Awards 2017 revealed that we have abundant talent in Bulawayo in terms of music. It is a clear confirmation that as a radio station, we are living in our mandate of being the leader in promoting art in the city,” Moyo said.

To close the event, Madlela Skhobokhobo performed fan favourite Ngamnanka uSaMamoe.

Below is the full list of Skyz Metro FM Music Awards 2017 winners:

Best Imbube/ Acapella Song: Umalindelwa (Ukukhanya Kwezwe)

Best Afro-Soul Song: Bekezela (Bekezela)

Best Mas’khandi/ Mbaqanga Song: AmaNdebebele (Zinja ziyamluma)

Best Song by Duo/ Group: Kalanga Child (Sinazo)

Best Tshibilika/ Rhumba Song: Gaxani Amajazi (Mr. Bones)

Best Urban Fire Song: Asifuni Bumbulu (Chipman)

Best Collaborated Song: Brenda Fassie (Yung Tyran FT Asaph)

Best Gospel Song: Ajani (Abigail Mwembe)

Best Music Production: Makadunyiswe (Blessing Stot)

Best Metro-Urban Song: Amaloja (Khuxxman)

Best Music Journalist: Bongani Ndlovu (Chronicle)

Best Dance Song: Istambo Sami (Clement Magwaza)

Best Hip Hop Song: Ngihambe NgeFace (Floppy X)

Best House/ Gqom! Song: Bakumelele (Ryan Synth FT Paula Palomo)

Best Breakout Star: 2 Yung

Female Achiever of the Year: Prudence Mabhena

Most Outstanding Contribution to Music: Majahawodwa ‘Jeys Marabini’ Ndlovu

Skyz Metro FM Ingwebu People’s Choice Best Male: Zinja Ziyamluma

Skyz Metro FM Ingwebu People’s Choice Best Female: Lorraine Stot

Skyz Metro FM Ingwebu People’s Choice Song Of The Year: Ngamnanka (Madlela Skhobokhobo)

