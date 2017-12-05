Cal_Vin, ASAPH to host Zim Hip Hop awards

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Rapper Cal_Vin alongside lyricist ASAPH have been roped in as hosts for the Zimbabwe Hip Hop Awards (ZHH) that take place for the first time in Bulawayo on Saturday at the Zimbabwe Music Academy.

The country’s top rappers are set to converge in the city for the event.

Cal_Vin, a three-time winner of the awards said he was excited to be hosting the event themed “I Am Hip hop” as he would have a role to play, especially considering that he was not nominated at this year’s edition.

“I’m excited and it’s a great honour to present the awards in my city. I wasn’t nominated this year because I didn’t submit and last year I didn’t win although I was nominated seven times. However, this doesn’t mean I’ll pull any stunts to spite the organisers as I want to represent my city well at these prestigious awards,” said Cal_Vin.

Said ASAPH: “I’m excited to co-host the awards with Cal_Vin. I’m going to show people what Bulawayo is really about as Cal_Vin and I represent what hip hop is about.”

Awards founder and organiser Beefy Harrison said it was befitting for the two to host the awards.

“This year, our theme is ‘I Am Hip Hop’ and everything about the awards will be an indication of the culture aspect so I needed people who understood the genre and are a part of it as presenters,” said Beefy.

Tickets to the ceremony are already on sale at Cafe Baku, Boyz in the Hood (both at Bulawayo Centre), Urban Culture Music Centre (Pioneer Building) and Hip Hop Classic in Harare and are being sold at $10 general sitting and VIP, $20.

