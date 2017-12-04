After #FillUpFNBStadium Cassper sets sights on Durban

After selling more than 68 000 tickets to the landmark #FillUpFNBStadium concert at Africa’s biggest stadium, Cassper Nyovest has now set his sights on Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Cassper Nyovest fell 7 000 short of his 75 000 target, but will be ecstatic with the support Johannesburg has showed him with the Dome, Orlando Stadium and FNB Stadiums in the past three years under his “Fill Up” concert.

Cassper tweeted that he was taking the #FillUp concept to Durban at the 85 000 capacity Moses Mabhida Stadium. The award-winning rapper has worked in the past with Durban artistes such as Nasty C, DJ Tira, Mampintsha, Babes Wodumo and Kyle Deutsch, to name a few.

A few months ago, the rapper had neither sponsorship nor funding for the event, and it almost seemed as if it would never happen.

Saturday night, rapper Cassper Nyovest followed up #FillUpOrlandoStadium with a brave attempt to Fill Up FNB Stadium.

He has stunned many before by filling up The Dome, escalating it to Orlando Stadium, and now FNB, one of the biggest arenas on the continent, which was always going to be a tough challenge.

In the lead up to the event, the rapper admitted he was struggling to find sponsorship, but he still wouldn’t back down. A few weeks ago though, Standard Bank came through, and he had a bit of a leg up.

While he didn’t exactly fill FNB stadium to capacity – with a target of 75 000, and managing to sell over 68 000 tickets – here is why Cassper’s Fill up FNB Stadium was still a huge success.

1. The stage design was incredible

The fans who were there were in awe of the stage design. The pictures on social media are enough to see why though. The two giant lion figures on either side of the stage were Cassper Nyovest making good on his promise to really bring Mufasa to the crowds.

2. A victory for local hip-hop

It was a triumph for South African hip-hop. No rapper or rap group has gathered such a huge number of concertgoers before.

3. He has tripled his numbers from the first Fill Up campaign

When Cassper filled up The Dome in 2015, it blew us away. Three years later, and he’s getting three times that number in one night. It is also an improvement by about 26 000 from last year’s Fill Up Orlando Stadium concert.

4. Cassper got Standard Bank to sponsor an FNB stadium event

FNB would not sponsor Cassper Nyovest, so Standard Bank stepped in. That’s remarkable because Standard Bank did this regardless of the branding of a competitor, FNB, all over the official event name and name of the venue.—The Citizen/IOL

Like this: Like Loading...