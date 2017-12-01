Kalawa reveals homecoming line-up

Kiyapili Sibanda, Showbiz Reporter

THE first batch of entertainers performing at the much-awaited Kalawa Homecoming party in Bulawayo has been unveiled with Winky D, who wowed party lovers last year, being given another slot to perform this year.

Joining him from South Africa will be event founder – Oskido who will be bringing his new album – 50 Degrees which was launched this week, Mpumi, Nokwazi, DJ Sox, Bhizer, DJ Fresh, Professor, AB Crazy, DJ Lyquid and Character.

The event is billed to take place at AmaZulu Stadium on December 27 and is expected to be bigger than the previous editions.

“This year, the Kalawa Homecoming event will be held at a new venue, the AmaZulu Stadium and we’re excited about the new development. It’ll be a banger as usual, starting at 2PM and going on until the following morning,” said Kalawa Jazmee spokesperson Arthur “Scotch” Mathenga.

On the local front, new entry, Zimdancehall guru – Killer T and the likes of Sandra Ndebele, ASAPH, Mzoe7, Kwabatsha, Crazy Dee, Guluva 7 and DJs Skaiva, Scooby, Taunz, Yugoe, Sbago and Liz have been entrusted to rock the thousands who will attend the much loved event.

Scotch said more artistes would be unveiled soon as they are still finalising their contracts.

Meanwhile, Oskido partied up a storm on Wednesday when he celebrated his 50th birthday with the launch of the 50 Degrees album at a posh nightclub in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The album, according to Scotch, is a reflection of Oskido’s contribution to shaping African music to match the global standard.

“Oskido has put in tremendous time and effort in shaping the African music landscape to match that of the global market. This album marks a time in his life to reflect on all those efforts.

“For this album, he has continued to work with well known artistes in the industry like sensational Bucie, Candy and Nokwazi, while also getting contributions from Dr Muruti, Mackenzie, MQue, Zulu Naja and Michael Maetebe,” said Scotch.

He said fans would likely enjoy a fresh young sound contribution from artistes Bhizer, Presh BeatMaster, Ipeleng, Pencil and Zing Master and especially Oskido’s son BoomBoomBass whom he collaborated with on the song AmaGrootman.

Taking to his official Twitter account, the kwaito legend reflected on the amazing experience he had while working with his son.

“Being back home has got me thinking . . . one of the biggest blessings that came with working on my new album was collaborating with my son on the first single AmaGrootman,” he said.

