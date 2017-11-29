Zodwa finally coming to Zim

Showbiz Reporter

CONTROVERSIAL South African entertainer, Zodwa Wabantu, has finally gathered the courage to visit the country next week with two shows scheduled for Bulawayo and Harare.

Zodwa, a provocative dancer, had been barred from visiting the country by former President Mugabe with threats to have her arrested if she had done so as he deemed her uncultured because of a declaration she made that she does not wear underwear.

As such, Zodwa chickened out and had to cancel shows here twice as she wanted assurances that she would not be arrested. First was a performance in Harare during the carnival week followed by a tour of the country that had been arranged for her by promoters, Devine Assignments last month.

Now, following former President Mugabe’s decision to step down, Zodwa is ready to come to the ‘new Zimbabwe’ and has threatened to party a storm when she performs at Club Connect next Friday, a day after her appearance at Private Lounge in Harare. This will not be her first appearance in Bulawayo however, as she mesmerised patrons here earlier this year.

Sadly for those in Harare, their show had to be cancelled after spanners were thrown into the works by various government departments so this will be their first time to see the Queen of Vosho in action.

Devine Assignments director, Biggie Chinoperekwei said everything was in place for Zodwa’s visit adding that she had been cleared to perform here. She is expected to arrive in the country next week Wednesday.

He said they were happy that she had finally agreed to come to Zimbabwe and had made space to accommodate local fans in her busy December schedule.

“Her fans this side have constantly been requesting for us to host her here so we’re glad that she’s finally committed to come.

“We’ve been trying to bring Zodwa to Zimbabwe for some time now and unfortunately, all the shows had to be cancelled at the last hour because of unforeseen circumstances.

“This time around, she has shown willingness to come to the country and we want to assure her that she’ll be safe here as Zimbabweans are a peace loving people who adore her,” said Chinoperekwei.

Confirming her visit, Zodwa posted two posters of the Bulawayo and Harare shows on her Instagram account saying she was ready to come to Zimbabwe.

“I’m ready Zimbabwe, Harare Bulawayo. Owabantu bonke is coming,” posted Zodwa.

