Idols SA: And then there were two!

IT was a bittersweet finish as fans bid farewell to Top 3 Idols Season 13 finalist, Botlhale, whose journey ended just short of next week’s grand finale.

The spectacular apex at Carnival City will feature musical prodigies Paxton (17), and Mthokozisi (25), in what promises to be an unforgettable night of music, dance and confetti.

But before exiting the Idols stage, Botlhale got to make some remarkable memories as part of the Top 3 whirlwind international tour. He, Paxton and Mthokozisi enjoyed a packed four-day tour of London before coming back home to record their singles, which they debuted in Round One.

Botlhale’s Afropop love song Good Enough, Mthokozisi’s own composition Masithandane and Paxton’s pop tune Demonstrate drew great reviews from the judges and enthusiastic reception from the live audience. If that’s anything to go by, the three brand new songs are going to be selling fast.

Round Two saw Paxton and Mthokozisi recreating their Theatre Week performances – only better. The teen sensation performed Estelle’s American Boy while the inked Durban boy sang Musa’s Mthande. They closed the show with their third and last round of the evening, where they chose songs they felt were their best acts on the show so far. Mthokozisi went with Ringo’s timeless Kum Nakum, giving a smouldering show that left Unathi speechless, Randall saying he deserved being in the Top Two and Somizi declaring: “That’s how you close the show!”

For her last showcase, Paxton slowed it down with a sweet rendition of Judy Garland’s Somewhere Over the Rainbow. Somizi gushed about her “incredible” voice control and Randall urged her to enjoy the next few days before the finale, despite the inevitable nerves.

Unathi shared that in Cape Town, people are claiming “their” Paxton. “You are amazing!” she concluded.

The audience and viewers also got to see the evicted contestants from the Top 10 when they opened the show with a percussion perfect performance of Believer by Imagine Dragons. Vocalist LaSauce also took to the stage for her hit single, I Do.

Next week’s finale will be broadcast live on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) at 5PM.

