Beach party plan for Byo

Showbiz Correspondent

CUBE Studios, a record label in Bulawayo that is taking the arts industry by storm, will hold a Beach Party at Queens Sports Club on Saturday as a way to liven up the city’s entertainment scene.

The Beach Party will feature Zodwa Wabantu’s local lookalike, Trino Bambino as a guest socialite alongside DJs Sweeto, Crazy Black, Bryce DJ Klassiq, Asht T, Nitefreak, Stokswit, Kemm Vocal, Staffa, Banele, Master M, Sons of Voodoo, Kintsugi, Zulu da House Maniac, Crazy Black and Kwabatsha. It will start at midday and entrance is $3. Ladies can enter for free before 3PM.

Cube Studios who want to make a mark on the local arts scene are behind the hit track Woza Kimi sung by their artistes Nitefreak and Kemm Vocals. The track is currently on number two on Skyz Metro FM’s top 20 chart show.

With the sweltering temperatures being experienced in the city, the dress code to the party according to Mduduzi Sibanda, founder of Cube Studios, will be strictly beachwear.

“We want it to be a beach party and we’ve brought in sand which we’ll use to come up with an artificial beach. We’d like the people to come in full beachwear.

“No shoes will be allowed at the venue as we want to maintain the theme of the beach party,” said Sibanda.

Established in 2014, Sibanda said they had studied the local entertainment scene and identified a gap they needed to fill in terms of entertainment in the city, hence why they were hosting this unique event.

“We held a Pool Party in September and it was very successful. So we realised that there was hunger for such type of entertainment and events by the people of Bulawayo. This is why we’ve come up with this event and a bigger one will be held next month.”

