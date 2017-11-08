No 2017 album from Winky D

Langalakhe Mabena

After releasing singles, Madrinks Mucup, Dzemudanga and most recently, My Woman featuring Jamaican dancehall king Beenie Man, Zimdancehall chanter Winky D says he is not releasing an album this year.

The multi-award winning artiste’s management announced that he had decided to release the long awaited album on February 1 next year to coincide with his birthday.

Winky D’s first single Madrinks Mucup which the artiste started promoting at shows in August, is a party tune which has potential to be a hit during the festive season. It has already proved to be a must have on every DJ’s playlist.

Dzemudanga is a fine song composed perfectly for listening as opposed to dancing.

On this song, the Ninja President fused metaphors among other musical devices to create a piece which is rich in lyrical content.

His latest offering My Woman which he released on Monday featuring Beenie Man, is a love song specially dedicated to women who are being urged to appreciate their men despite their flaws. A music video for the track was also released and has already garnered over 50 000 views on YouTube.

With Jah Prayzah ruling the charts on local radio stations with his Kutonga Kwaro album, rumours had it that Winky D was scared to release his album this year.

The musician’s manager, Jonathan Banda dismissed the rumours saying Winky D is not in competition with anyone.

“We hear people saying Winky D is scared of releasing the album this year, firstly they have to know that he’s not in competition with anyone as he does music for his fans.

“We want to make his birthday colourful that’s why we decided that the album should be released on his birthday. We’re planning a party so that his fans can celebrate with him”, said Banda.

