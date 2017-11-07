Women celebrated at inaugural Intombie awards

Langalakhe Mabena

VIMBAI Musvaburi, the organiser of the inaugural Intombie Young Women in Business Awards, has been hailed for honouring and celebrating fellow women who are excelling in different sectors by hosting the well subscribed awards ceremony.

The awards held at the Nesbitt Castle in Bulawayo on Saturday were meant to uplift women, most of whom are undermined by society.

Afro pop singer Ammara Brown, comedian Samantha “Gonyeti” Kureya, former Miss Tourism Zimbabwe beauties – Lorraine Maphala Phiri and Samantha Tshuma and VIP Hosting boss, Lungi Dlodlo were some of the winners.

The awards, which were hosted by radio personality Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa and Muvhango lead actor Lesley Musina, saw a lot of local celebrities and businesspeople attending. It was a classy event with a strict black tie dress code and the attendees adhered, giving the event the glamour it deserved.

The audience was treated to polished stage performances from Bulawayo hip hop King Cal_vin who performed songs from his upcoming album King Kong.

The New Band provided soft Afro Jazz covers with fashionista-cum-musician Mbo Mahocs.

Musvaburi thanked the Bulawayo community for supporting the event saying she did not expect such a huge turnout. “We’re very happy with the attendance especially considering that these awards are in their infancy. Because of the support we received from the public and different stakeholders, we’re guaranteed that we’re on the right path and we hope to make the awards an annual event”, said Musvaburi.

Former Miss Zimbabwe, Lorraine Maphala Phiri with her Real Hair by Lorraine brand outshined Vault Cosmetics founder Jackie Mugido in the Hair and Beauty category.

Generations The Legacy actress Chiedza Mende who portrays a male character Wandile on the soapie scooped the Women in Film award, surpassing Rumbi Katedza, Danai Gurira and Eve Mwatse.

Other winners of the night were Kirsty Coventry who scooped the Sports Award and Posh Boutique owner, Nomathemba Primrose Ndebele who outshined fashionista and Addicted 2 Shoes boss Pokello Nare to win the Fashion Award.

Below are the Intombie Young Women in Business Award winners:

Women in Weddings-Lungi Dlodlo

Women in Law-Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights

Women in Media – Samantha ‘Gonyeti’ Kureya

Women in Film – Chi Mhende

Women in Education-Malaika Asima

Women in Farming-Rudo Boka

Women in Music – Ammara Brown

Woman in Photography-Jenna Ashley Armand

Women in Fashion – Nomathemba Primrose Ndebele

Women in Sport – Kirsty Coventry

Women in Hotel and Tourism – Samantha Tshuma

Women in Medicine-Dr Rumbidzai Mucheni

Women in Hotel and Tourism-Samantha Tshuma

Women in Commerce-Mavis Mataranyika

SPECIAL AWARDS

Young achiever – Maud Chifamba

Young CEO – Natalie Jabangwe

NGO supporting women-World Vision

Humanitarian Award-Tsitsi Masiyiwa

Breakthrough Award-Chipo Matima

Like this: Like Loading...