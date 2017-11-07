Stop the beatings, Minister pleads for artistes

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

SPORT, Recreation, Arts and Culture Minister Makhosini Hlongwane has condemned in the strongest of terms, the continued perpetration of violence against artistes in public entertainment platforms saying such violence corrodes the peace and tranquillity which the arts sector should foster.

This criticism comes in the wake of a video that surfaced showing Military Touch Movement’s Andy Muridzo taking to his heels with a mob of children in hot pursuit throwing missiles at him.

Muridzo was reportedly supposed to perform at a family show at Banket Mine on Saturday but delayed to take to the stage, angering show goers.

The video follows another incident where Muridzo’s stablemate, decorated star Jah Prayzah was also recorded leaping over graves as a mob threw missiles at him at the funeral of his bodyguard Chris Nyemba in Harare last week.

In a statement, Minister Hlongwane said government was gravely concerned at the flurry of attacks on artistes.

“Government is deeply concerned that a pattern is evolving where artistes are treated without respect and not accorded the dignity they deserve. Artistes are important assets for our national cultural heritage and image development and therefore, they should be accorded the well deserved respect,” said Hlongwane.

He implored people to desist from stoning artistes.

“The Minister would like to implore the public to restrain themselves from attacking artistes where differences would’ve emerged and find ways to amicably resolve disputes.”

Reports from the attack by Muridzo suggest that he was late for the show. Last week at the Ultimate Braai Day in Harare, Jah Prayzah was stoned by fans for being late for that show, as well as another show in Masvingo.

Soul Jah Love is another artiste whose shows have ended violently after he would have failed to turn up or appears late on stage.

With this in mind, Minister Hlongwane pleaded with artistes to be more professional.

“I call on artistes involved with the music subsector to approach their work professionally by meeting their contractual obligations to their publics and audiences.

“Budding artistes should understand that music is an industry with rules of engagement which must be followed and respected if the sector is to be taken seriously.

“This mishap in Banket also exposes administrative deficiencies in the managerial aspects of bands and musical groups,” said Hlongwane.

He said they were working hard to professionalise the arts industry as a whole.

“In that regard, the Ministry of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture will be working with the sector to strengthen and develop managerial and entrepreneurial capacities of artistes and their managers.”

