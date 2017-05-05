Double launch from teenage singer Shashl

Cool Lifestyle Correspondent

They say talent runs in the family and the statement is true for Chitungwiza Central Hospital CEO, Dr Obadiah Moyo’s family.

Besides his medical expertise, Dr Moyo is known for his love for art and has been in showbiz for sometime as part time venture. The man loves music and is an experienced selector who rocked the industry some years ago as DJ Biscuit.

DJ Buscuit is a different character all together from the medical practitioner that many have known over the past years. The DJ is a hilarious character who enjoys swaying and nodding to his music when he is on turntables.

Now, that love for music has been transferred to Dr Moyo’s daughter Ashleigh Moyo who goes by the stage name Shashl. The 18-year-old has ventured into music and has released her debut single titled “No More” that will be launched today at News Café at Sam Levy’s Village in Borrowdale.

The song will come with a video and the event will be a double launch. The launch is expected to be graced by artistes like John Cole, Pro Beats and Adrian Tate.

Adrian Tate is also the producer of the song while its video was done by T-Mula. The teenage singer said she is excited about launching her career and hopes to release an album soon.

“I started singing when I was young and I always enjoy the art. This project fulfils my dream of having my music on the market and taking it to the people,” she said.

“We are doing a high-profile launch because I believe in perfection in whatever I do. I am working towards my album and I will be announcing its arrival soon. I have written the songs and we are working on them in the studio.”

Shashl thanked her father for supporting her and encouraging her to pursue music as a passion. She is currently waiting to go to university and will us her free time to make more music.

