Diamond FM turning 1year

Jabulani Mangezi Diamond FM Presenter

Excitement continues to build among residents of Mutare and members of the entertainment fraternity in anticipation of local radio station, Diamond FM’s first anniversary on Saturday May 13, 2017.

The station which is part of the broadcast arm of the Zimpapers group, was officially launched amid much pomp and fanfare by the Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services, Dr Chris Mushowe in May last year.

While last year’s launch was especially by invitation, the first year anniversary, which is holding at the Manicaland Motoring Club, is intended to celebrate and cement the intimacy between the station, listeners and advertisers and afford local artistes the opportunity to perform in front of a live audience.

Diamond FM Station Manager Leander Kandiero hailed the relationship between the station and local artistes saying although more can be done as the relationship continues to grow, he is quite happy with the platforms availed to local artistes and DJs so far.

He added that the station has a quota policy for local artistes as a way of helping promote local talent.

“We have a quota dedicated to local artistes, and we have programmes like Inzwaiwo, Woimba kuMakomo and Portraits of the East among others, where local artistes are given airplay and interviews.

Evidence of our engagements with local artistes is found in our chartshow, the Diamond Daily Top 20, the Big 20 and the Super 20, which tend to be dominated by local artistes.

“We also ensure the remittance of royalties to artistes’ organisation, like ZIMURA, as a way of supporting artistes, so although there may be one or two grey areas, which we continue working on, I am quite happy with the platforms we have given local artistes.”

And as testimony to that, the first anniversary celebrations, which will see performances by Harare based heartthrob, Trevor Dongo, chanter, Templeman, Garry B and MC Dee, will also feature a host of local artistes and groups, including the popular Dboii and Spaxx of “Energy” fame, the fast rising, Caff, Trapper, CCAP Voice of Sakubva among others.

Dance ensemble, Reflexions and DJs Ras Khumbu and Lampy, who also have shows on Diamond will complement the line up.

Commenting on the station’s first year, Local promoter, Bothwell Nyamanhindi of Club Mandisa said: “We appreciate very much having our own local station, the station’s wide audiences also help us promote shows of both local and visiting artists, and the establishment of a local station was long overdue.”

So on May 13, Diamond FM, which has hosted interviews for visiting artistes like Jah Prayzah, Andy Muridzo, Fungisai, Soul Jah Love and Pastor G, will play host to Mutare.

And judging from the listeners responses on air and on social media under the #zadzamotoringclub (#fillupmotoringclub), the 13th looks set to be a fulfilling day indeed.

Like this: Like Loading...