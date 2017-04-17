Spirit Praise readies for new album

Tawanda Marwizi Arts Correspondent

A local choral group Spirit Praise will unveil a new album early next month at Theatre in the Park Venue in the Harare Gardens.

Group leader Learnmore Tavengwa said they would also unveil a DVD on the same day.

“Videos are also important because they give people an understanding of where we are coming from as a choral group. They also give people an understanding of the songs,” he said.

He said choral groups in Zimbabwe were getting recognition beyond boarders and they were making efforts to produce quality music.

“Choral groups are going beyond boarders and it is up to us now to give content that keeps on pushing. Our songs and videos will definitely do the best,” he added.

The group has to date two albums “Vatatu Mumwechete” and “Nguva Yatokwana”.

“Our first and second albums did well and we are hopeful that people will also accept this one,” he said.

He said on the album they managed to give different vocalists a platform to showcase their talents.

“If you can see that different members have composed the songs. We have realised that within the group we have talented vocalists and we giving them an equal platform to shine,” he said.

Tavengwa believes choral groups have a bright future especially when the groups get necessary support.

“We have groups like Chitungwiza Harmony singers and Zimpraise just to mention a few that have raised the bar. I think we need support,” he said.

They will be hosting their annual “One Voice Concert” in September.

“We are laying the ground for the big event that is meant to promote local choral groups. Very soon we will be unveiling the names of the participants,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...