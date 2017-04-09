MaMo crowned Miss Nust

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

TERAI Moyo is the new Miss Nust after shrugging off stiff competition from 13 other contestants during a pageant held at the university on Saturday.

The second year Journalism and Media studies student walked away with $250, dinner for two at Holiday Inn and a modelling and grooming course from Open Eye Studio. The studio is owned by former Miss Zimbabwe Samantha Tshuma who was one of the judges.

The first princess Tendai Sibanda walked away with $200 and a grooming scholarship by Sarah Mpofu’s Fingers Academy. The second princess Thelma Ncube got $150 plus a grooming scholarship from AM model management run by Amanda Mutangadura. As a bonus all three winners walked away with a makeover courtesy of Real Hair by Lorraine Studio run by former Miss Zimbabwe Lorraine Maphala. On top of that they were awarded with makeup hampers from Black Opal.

Miss Personality Samkelisumusa Makombe and People’s Choice Mitchelle Chikwengo each received $100.

It was second time lucky for Moyo who entered the same pageant last year but unfortunately was knocked out in the last rounds.

“I entered the contest last year as I made it to the top five and I didn’t make it. I wasn’t disheartened and decided to enter the pageant this year and I was determined that I was going to win and I did,” said Moyo shortly after being crowned at the Nust ceremonial hall.

“I’m elated for winning. It’s always been a dream for me to win as I follow fervently Victoria Secret Models and I loved it. I wished one day that I can become a queen like today. I’m so proud of myself.

“My family is my number one supporter. Last year when I didn’t win they encouraged me to not take it to heart and enter this year. They’ve really been my strength and my all and I thank them,” said Moyo.

According to the judging panel that comprised of Tshuma, Talent Mpofu of Fingers Modelling Academy and Amanda Mutangadura of AM Modelling Agency, the competition was stiff.

“The competition was very stiff and it was hard to get the winner. It boiled down to the one who had the most confidence, poise and mostly importantly her presence and appearance on stage,” said Fingers Academy managing director Mpofu.

Miss Tourism Zimbabwe Ashley Morgen helped the models on the catwalk.

One of the highlights was the dance choreography during the pageant as the models endeared themselves with the crowd with their version of the Gwara Gwara dance to the smash hit Gobisiqolo by Bhizer ft Busiswa, SC Gorna and Bhepepe.

Hip hop’s freshest talent Takura, who was the headline act on the night, brought the house down with students imitating him on stage as he finished off his high octane set with his track Zino Rema. Boom Beto was the most anticipated performer on the night with his runaway hit Mai Makanaka, and when he sang it the students went into delirium. Dancehall musician Senko also put up a good performance although his set was cut short.

DJs Nospa, Mzoe, Tony Aykay, Teflon and Burning Bush were the wheel spinners on the night.

