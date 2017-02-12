BBA star Wendall sued by mother

Peter Matika, Senior Life Reporter BIG Brother Africa 2011 winner Wendall Parson is reportedly being sued by his own mother and another relative for allegedly failing to pay a staggering $83 000, as suggested in recent court findings, Sunday Life has learnt.

The former BBA star is said to have failed to pay back the money which was advanced to him on several occasions.

Wendall’s mother — Gillian Jackson is said to have approached the High Court of Zimbabwe in Harare seeking recourse on the matter, where he reportedly owes his mother $63 300.

The other claimant in the matter, Wendall’s relative, William Lorenzo Parson, according to court documents is also claiming that he is owed $23 500, which was realised from sale of property belonging to The Red Dragon Discretionary Trust.

“On diverse occasions and upon defendant (Wendall)’s request, the plaintiff (Jackson) who is the natural mother to the defendant, advanced cash to the defendant. It was a material term of the advances that the defendant would repay the amounts to plaintiff upon demand. Despite such demand, the defendant has failed, neglected and or refused to pay the advanced amount,” Jackson claimed in court papers.

Wendall is also alleged to have pocketed some of the proceeds belonging to William, after the sale of the duo’s property in 2014. William told the court that the Trust to which the two are beneficiaries, sold stand number 11632 Salisbury Township to Norman and Tulani Zimbeva for $205 000.

Proceeds from the sale of the property measuring 1 633 square metres were paid into a business account belonging to Wentso Milling; Wendall was a shareholder, according to court papers.

“The plaintiff (William) was not at the material time a shareholder in that business. The defendant (Wendall) appropriated

$126 000 and apportioned $79 000 to the plaintiff. The plaintiff and the defendant were obliged to share equally the proceeds of the sale, they being the only beneficiaries of the Trust . . . ,” went on court documents.

Wendall was entitled to $102 500 only and is supposed to reimburse William $23 500. The former Big Brother star has not yet responded to both applications but has since filed an appearance to defend.

