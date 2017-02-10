Prizes galore at Zibah valentine ballet

Arts Reporter

Local business, media and arts network, Zimbabwe Business and Arts Hub (Zibah) has partnered fashion powerhouse JanJam, air conditioning company ProAir International, home and office decor giant Kitchen-Link, entertainment joints Wheel and Ease and Club Joy Centre, Zimbabwe Union of Musicians as well as printing experts Impressive Signs, as they seek to reward lovers at their February 14 Valentine’s ballet to be held at Rainbow Towers VIP Lounge from 6pm till 10pm.

The partnership will see lovers walking away with various prizes among them kitchen essentials, suits for men and women, some beautiful accessories depicting the love theme and other branded materials to name a few and tickets to the event are available at all Jan Jam shops in Harare.

Zibah chairman Takemore Mazuruse said they were encouraged by the development which will help their business and arts network entrench family ideals in their membership and the Zimbabwean populace at large.

“Much of our membership at Zibah is business people, artists and media personnel and we are happy to be getting the support from JanJam, Kitchen-Link, ProAir International, Wheel and Ease Bar, Club Joy Centre, Impressive Signs as we celebrate love this month of February.

It will be a unique Valentine’s ballet come February 14 and those coming must prepare for an experience of a lifetime.

Mbeu and the Mhodzi Tribe back to back with Myrah Dube will be there to serenade fans.

JanJam fashion founder and CEO Cynthia Bizure Sithole said she was happy to be celebrating love with local artists, business populace and the Zimbabwean populace at large under the Zibah banner.

“At JanJam, we believe in giving back to the community and as we celebrate the month of love, we believe our partnership with Zibah will help build strong families as well as educate the general populace on the need to pursue excellence in the various disciplines.

“I also happen to love Mbeu and Myrah who I believe are the future in local afro-fusion and afro-jazz music respectively. We promise a red carpet event complete with all the extras you need and we have set aside prizes for various categories,” Bizure-Sithole said.

Guest speaker at the event is ZNCC CEO as well as Founder of Econometer Global Capital, Christopher Mugaga who will speak on “Business Opportunities in Zimbabwe: Setting You Up for Success”.

Special guest at the event ProAir International CEO and founder George Munengwa and wife Lisa will speak on functional marriages and relationships for viable businesses and careers.

Zibah is an apolitical, impartial, neutral, independent and equal opportunities business and arts network which derives its membership from company executives, business people, artists, music promoters, media, students and professionals from all walks of life who all share an intrinsic desire to pursue excellence.

The fast-growing player’s programmes border empowerment, leveraging, networking and engagement.

