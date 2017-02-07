Valentine’s at Hartsfield

Showbiz Reporter

LOVE is in the air this Saturday as local celebs and patrons ready themselves for a night out with their loved ones in Cupid’s Cube at popular hangout Hartsfield Tshisa Nyama in Bulawayo.

With less than a week until Valentine’s Day, this weekend promises to be a special time for couples and lovers.

A first of its kind in Bulawayo, the cube tent will be erected on the B field and DJ T Bass will be the main attraction with DJs Liz, Wellyonz, Crazy Dee and Eugy also on the decks.

Cupid’s Cube looks like a love bubble where lovers are able to party, wine and dine the night away as they celebrate their affection.

Local celebrities such as Sandra Ndebele, Patience Phiri, Mbo Mahocs and Lady Tshawe have shown interest in partying in the cube.

Sandra Ndebele is expected to rope in her husband Nkanyiso Sibindi who on a poster wrote: “I’ll dance my way into your heart this Valentine’s”.

Lady Tshawe is also expected to bring her fiancé Thembalethu Jinkila Ndlovu.

As for Mbo Mahocs and Patience Phiri, we wait with bated breath to see who they will come with during the party. The duo have been keeping their love lives a secret and maybe they will afford us a chance to see their lovers at this year’s inaugural event.

Mduduzi Mdlongwa of 3D Events, organisers of the shindig, said all was set with 60 out of the 300 tickets sold so far.

“The tickets are selling steadily with a lot of couples eager to be part of the fun. The cube arrives in Bulawayo on Friday alongside the guest DJ T-Bass from Harare.

“There has been a good response as about 60 tickets have been sold and the weather for Saturday looks good,” said Mdlongwa.

Each ticket will cost $15 for couples and $10 for singles which will get holders entry with women receiving complimentary roses and chocolates. Finger snacks will be sold.

Mdlongwa said there would be a photo booth for lovers to capture their cosy moments during the gig in the love bubble.

“As an added bonus there is a photo booth for friends and lovers set with a beautiful lounge so that they capture moments together. We hope to stream the whole event live,” said Mdlongwa.

Like this: Like Loading...