Ngoni Kambarami headlines Valentine’s gig

Liberty Dube Entertainment Correspondent —

LOVE ballads specialist, Ngoni Kambarami will headline this year’s Valentines Day couples gig slated for February 14 at posh hotel, Golden Peacock Villa.

Patrons and fun lovers are already in merry making mood as they celebrate the “month of love” after the hotel kick-started a packed Valentines’ entertainment calendar on February 1.

The urban groover will, however, be the main attraction when he performs at the hotel in front of scores of couples and individuals who are expected to attend. The talented singer launched his career in 2002 and rose to fame after releasing chartbusters such as Bvuma, Wabata moyo wangu and Ndiwe chete. He marked his return into the mainstream musical scene when he released a hit, Zvaunondiita so. Organisers of the gig said the event will be broadcast live on local radio station Diamond FM.

“We already launched a couples’ special on February 1 and there are excellent packages we have in store for everyone.

“During this period, accommodation has been discounted to rekindle love amongst couples. This is an ideal opportunity for lovers to renew their vows, a very beautiful moment of reassurance. On Valentines’ Day the chef will also present a mouth-watering and sumptuous buffet dinner at $45 per couple and the main theme would be: “How well do you know your partner?” We are glad to announce that the whole event will be broadcast live on Diamond FM.

“We are proud to host a talented musician such as Ngoni. Guests are guaranteed of a blissful night as they celebrate love on a special day like Valentines. There are also many prices to be won in categories such as, Best dressed couple and Best dancer of the night. We will also host a mask party in Glow Bar (situated at the hotel),” said the organiser and member of the management, Willard “Widzo” Madhombiro.

The hotel recently hosted a successful New Year’s family fun day and gig which saw scores of people from all walks of attending and celebrating the New Year.

Stunner, Audius Mutawarira, King Shaddy are some of the musicians who have in the past performed at the rejuvenated hotel which has also suddenly turned into a formidable hub of entertainment.