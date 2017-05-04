New curriculum: The case for commercial subjects

DESPITE the hiccups, The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education (MoPSE) should be applauded for spearheading the new curriculum framework.

By Divaries C Jaravaza

Education curriculum is not cast in stone, but it has to respond to the ever changing local and global environment.

The test is now on how the Ministry will handle subtle issues arising from its implementation that may undermine the success of the new curriculum framework.

For such issues, there is no technique or programme, but there is need for a sharp mind that should keep in touch with the situation on the ground.

In other words, the Minister and his team should keep their ears on the ground so that they pick wise counseling from stakeholders on pertinent issues arising.

There is no need to be defensive, but take cognisance of the fact that, “when the map differs from the terrain”, trust the terrain or what Sun Pin calls “treasures of the terrain” (Sun Pin’s Military Methods).

The MoPSE released the following learning areas as compulsory at Ordinary level: Mathematics, English language, General Science, Indigenous languages, Agriculture, Heritage Studies and Physical Education, Sport and Mass Displays.

There is a glaring omission of at least one commercial as a compulsory learning area. I will quote verbatim President Robert Mugabe: “…there is need to transform the structure and curriculum of the country’s education system in order to adequately meet the evolving national development aspirations. This should see greater focus being placed on the teaching and learning of science, technology engineering, and mathematics including a prioritisation of youth empowerment and entrepreneurship development….” (September 17, 2013, officially opening the 8th Parliament of Zimbabwe).

Entrepreneurship development requires learners to be not only technically or practically competent, but they should also have business and financial literacy so that they run successful and profitable enterprises.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Lazarus Dokora, was right to say that the new curriculum should produce learners who are able to create employment as opposed to educating learners who only want to be employed.

Creating employees was the main aim of the colonial native education because colonialists were in dire need of skilled workers to exploit for nuts.

In Rhodesia, two different and unequal educational systems emerged, “one education for winners and one education for losers” ( Ruddell, 1982).

Losers were not afforded an opportunity to learn commercial subjects because they were not supposed to understand the art of running a business, or being an employer!

Never, in a 1 000 years! Now, in independent Zimbabwe, we seem to have forgotten to break these colonial shackles in education.

In our case, how will we produce future employers when we eventually churn out learners who do not have basic business and financial literacy?

“Now, Accounting is possibly the most boring subject in the world. It also could be the most confusing. But if you want to be rich, long-term, it could be the most important subject.” (Robert T Kiyosaki, 2000).

By making Principles of Accounts compulsory, we will be empowering learners with the “language of business” which will allow them to identify, measure and communicate economic information to permit informed judgments and decisions, so that they run perpetually viable and growing businesses in their areas of specialty.

This would promote financial literacy, which has been defined as, “the ability to make informed judgments and take effective actions regarding the current and future use and management of money” (US Treasury, 2008).

The new curriculum should also propel the Zimbabwe Agenda for Sustainable Socio-Economic Transformation, which was crafted to achieve sustainable development and social equity anchored on indigenisation, empowerment and employment creation.

All these three critical elements cannot be realised with youths who are financially blind!

Research has noted that most small to medium enterprises fail within the first five years of operation due to, inter alia, lack of financial literacy especially in emerging economies such as Zimbabwe (see Mabhanda, 2015, and Njoroge, 2012).

Zimbabwe is an entrepreneurial country with thousands of entrepreneurs in farming, retailing, wielding, carpentry and numbers are bound to grow in leaps and bounds in future.

All these entrepreneurs need basic skills in record keeping, budgeting, calculation of profitability, time value of money, savings, borrowing management, cash flow management and so on.

The United Nations (2003) noted that financial education is a tool for poverty alleviation.

Zimbabwe is endowed with a lot of natural resources which require people with technical and financial competency if these resources are to have enduring benefits to the youths and next generations.

I witnessed cases of small scale miners, who managed to get some handsome returns from mining, squandering money to the extent that they even failed to raise money to continue with their mining activities.

Such unfortunate financial mismanagement could be avoided through empowering learners with financial planning skills that will improve their financial well-being and also the society at large. Another case is the Old Mutual Kurera-Ukondla Youth Empowerment Fund.

The fund was established on November 16, 2011 as part of the Old Mutual Indigenisation agreement with the Government of Zimbabwe.

The 2,5 percent of the transaction was afforded to youth (US$10 million) so that they would get loans to finance their projects and payback after a given period.

Again, according to media reports, the default rate was high such that the fund could not operate as a revolving fund as had been planned.

Robert Kiyosaki (2000) succinctly sums it up: “If they think money will solve problems, I am afraid those people will have a rough ride. Intelligence solves problems and produces money. Money without financial intelligence is money soon gone.”

Imagine if we had inculcated the principles of Unhu/Ubuntu, transparency and accountability anchored by practical, scientific and financial literacy to the youths, there could have been improved levels of employment and economic growth.

It is important to note that financial literacy gives learners an eye and mind to see opportunities.

Even our country, Zimbabwe, was actually colonised by people who had an entrepreneurial mindset.

Rolin (1978, p97) noted: “Businessmen and financiers combined to conquer and then administer, while the mother-country remained more or less inactive. These capitalist entrepreneurs carried out the task of colonisation themselves, largely at their own expense.”

Curriculum reviewers should read Robert T Kiyosaki’s Rich Dad and Poor Dad: What the Rich Teach Their Kids About Money-Which The Poor And Middle Class Do Not! Let’s equip learners with business accounting skills and they will conquer the world.

Divaries C Jaravaza is a Lecturer at Bindura University of Science Education in the Faculty of Commerce. He writes here in his personal capacity. He can be contacted at divariescjaravaza@gmail.com

