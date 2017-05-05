‘Rapist’ herdboy silences victim

A Mberengwa man from Munyamani village employed as a herdboy would have sex with his employer’s under-aged daughter and pay her $1.

The issue came to light when the two were spotted by the complainant’s sister having sex in a nearby bush and the accused ran away.

The complainant’s sister told their parents about the incident and the matter was reported to the police.

The accused was arrested two days later while boarding a bus to Masvingo.

Appearing before Gweru Regional magistrate Morgan Nemadire, he was slapped with 10 years imprisonment for raping his boss’s 11-year-old daughter.

Two years were set aside on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years.

Passing sentence Magistrate Nemadire labelled the accused as a shameless individual who preys on young girls.

“You are a shameless man who preys on innocent young girls, and to make matters even worse, she is your employer’s daughter. Her father gave you a job and this is how you choose to repay him,” said Nemadire.

Share this:

Like this: Like Loading...