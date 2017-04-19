Mutsvangwa rape accuser up for fraud Mitchel Tserai

HARARE – A 28-year-old Waterfalls woman who defrauded scores of accommodation seekers after advertising and collecting rentals for a property which was already leased to another tenant appeared in court last week.

Ruvimbo Mitchel Tserai, who used four different names, appeared before magistrate Lazini Ncube and pleading guilty to all three fraud charges.

She reportedly used the names Ngirozi events, Mitchel Rue, Runako Reinventing Beauty and Juliet Matiza among others on Facebook to dupe unsuspecting victims.

Court heard the she also has previous convictions and is likely to face more charges of fraud involving thousands of dollars.

Tserai told court that she “whole heartedly” accepts the charges. She was remanded in custody to April 19 for sentence.

It is state’s case that Tserai would advertise a property in Mabelreign which was already occupied on her Facebook account using different names.

One of her victims was Tatenda Mhemebere who liked the property and paid $400 to Mhembere.

He was supposed to occupy the house on February 1, this year. However, when he wanted to move in Tserai told him that the occupant was refusing to leave.

Court heard she kept on giving excuses, prompting Mhembere to file a police report.

Prosecutors said Tserai defrauded several people using the same modus operandi.

Over 50 complainants were in court and threatened to stage a demonstration if she was released on bail.

Tserai once dragged former war veterans’ minister Christopher Mutsvangwa’s son, Neville, to court on rape allegations.

Neville was acquitted after she failed to prove her case.

Francesca Mukumbiri appeared for the State. – NewsZim

Share this:

Like this: Like Loading...