Woman stabbed ‘for infecting man with HIV

A 22-YEAR-OLD Buhera woman is battling for her life at Murambinda Mission Hospital after her 32-year-old boyfriend allegedly stabbed her with a knife after accusing her of infecting him with HIV.

Patrick Kashiri allegedly attacked Gertrude Chamatumba with the knife inflicting deep wounds on her chest, head, shoulder and collarbone.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa, confirmed the incident. He said the accused paid the complainant a visit, but a misunderstanding later arose between the two.

“Kashiri visited Chamatumba. The following day at around 9.30am, a misunderstanding arose between the two after Kashiri accused Chamatumba of infecting him with HIV. The complainant later went to take a bath, but Kashiri followed her and dragged her out of the bathroom. He stabbed her four times with an Okapi knife.

“The complainant escaped and sought refuge at a neighbour’s place. She was rushed to hospital where she is in a critical condition. A police report was made leading to Kashiri’s arrest. He is assisting police with investigations. We urge people to desist from fighting, but to solve their differences amicably,” said Insp Kakohwa. – Manica Post

