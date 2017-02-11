Mum ‘killer’ refused mental illness evaluation

Mrs Sipiwe Mwandisangudza

A MAN from Emganwini suburb in Bulawayo who allegedly killed his mother and hid her body under a bed, committed the crime to stop her from taking him to Ingutsheni Central Hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

Nelson Mwandisangudza (24) allegedly bludgeoned his mother Siphiwe Mwandisangudza (54) to death with a crowbar.

Police arrested Nelson on Wednesday after he showed up at his mother’s funeral wake and demanded to know her whereabouts.

The Chronicle visited his family yesterday and spoke to a relative who identified herself as MaSibanda.

“He developed mental illness four years ago. He would experience mild bouts of mental challenges that lasted for a day or so. He would become violent whenever his mental problem started and he would be taken for treatment,” said MaSibanda.

“We’ve received information that he killed his mother after she suggested he should be taken to Ingutsheni (Central Hospital) for treatment.”

She said police came with Nelson to the house for crime scene indications on Thursday.

“He looked normal when he was brought by the police,” said MaSibanda.

The Chronicle’s interview with MaSibanda was cut short by other relatives who said they did not want the issue to be published again.

However, neighbours who declined to be named said new details emerged that he used a hammer to kill his mother.

The neighbours said Nelson’s violent behaviour started on Monday as he tried to attack his neighbour’s daughters.

“He broke down a door at his neighbour’s house while trying to attack the neighbour’s daughters but they managed to lock the screen door preventing him from entering the house,” said one of the neighbours.

“Their (daughters) mother wanted to confront his mother on Tuesday but couldn’t as he had already killed her.” – Chronicle

