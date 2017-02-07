Employees steal machinery from Chiadzwa

Tendai Gukutikwa Weekender Correspondent —

A ZIMBABWE Consolidated Diamond Company employee at Chiadzwa was recently arraigned before the courts on allegations of stealing machinery worth thousands of dollars together with a workmate who is on the run.

Kudakwashe Dangirwa (33) of House Number 3222, Dales, Hatfield, Harare was employed as a contract worker by ZCDC specialising in diesel plant fitting.

He appeared before Ms Tracy Muzondo, while Mr Fletcher Karombe prosecuted.

Allegations were that during the period extending from August to December 2016, Dangirwa hatched a plan with Admire Nyaundi, who is still at large to steal from the company.

Nyaundi was a full-time security guard with ZCDC.

“Together, the pair stole one chasis control unit and one transmission control unit (TSU) from a parked dump-truck flit D.1 mining machine which was in the workshop at ZCDC Marange and went away unnoticed.

“On December 14, 2016, ZCDC workshop foreman, Tapiwa Mafuro, discovered the offence and reported the matter to the police. Investigations were done leading to the arrest of Dangirwa. His accomplice, Nyaundi could not be located,” said Mr Karombe.

It was further alleged that on January 5, Dangirwa led the police to the recovery of the chasis control unit and the transmission control unit.

Mafuro positively identified the property. The value of the stolen property was $6 646.

In his response to the charge, Dangirwa seemed surprised, saying he was a State witness and not a suspect since he helped the police recover the stolen machinery from Nyaundi’s residence.

“Your Worship, I am not part of this offence, rather out of my goodwill, I helped the police and they recovered the stolen items from the real thief’s residence. I do not see why I should be the one in the dock today,” he said.

Dangirwa is being charged with theft as defined under Section 113 (1) (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23.

The matter was adjourned to February 15 for trial. Dangirwa was remanded out of custody on his own cognizance.

