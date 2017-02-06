‘I killed 100 people’. . . Tsikamutanda confesses

A SELF-proclaimed tsikamutanda from Gweru confessed to killing more than 100 people using marine spirits he claims to have acquired from the underground world.

This comes after 46-year-old Musiyiwa Denhere of Mkoba 20 decided to repent from his evil ways by joining a local Pentecostal church.

Instead of his life getting better, it has since turned for the worst as the marine spirits which he used to work under are now demanding that he compensates them by sacrificing his three-year-old son or wife.

“I started practising as a tsikamutanda in 1989. I have been healing people with incurable diseases. I also used to assist some of my clients by killing their enemies. I would kill by lightning, accident, sudden death, BP or any other disease. I have killed more than 100 people using the powers l got from the marine spirits. Due to my works, six wives left me and that is when l decided that I have had enough of the life of darkness,” said Denhere.

“Things have turned for the worst since the day I repented. The marine spirits are haunting me day and night demanding that I sacrifice my son for the bond to be broken. After refusing to sacrifice my family, a thundering voice told me to destroy all the property that I acquired through the marine spirits. I had no option but to obey since the spirits had said that if I fail to comply I will die,” he added.

At Denhere’s home remnants of his destroyed property were all over when B-Metro arrived for the interview.

“After being attacked day and night by the spirits, I went back to the prophet who helped me to repent in search of deliverance but he is not willing to help. He keeps telling me that he is busy. I am therefore appealing to all the members of the public especially pastors who can help me deal with this nightmare,” said Denhere.

