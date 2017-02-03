Shopkeeper steals $1 800

Tendai Gukutikwa Post Correspondent —

A HAUNA shopkeeper facing theft charges involving $1 800 which she allegedly stole from her employer is on the run after she duped police officers who had arrested her and made good her escape.

The 44-year-old fugitive, Prisca Manyara Kafesu who was employed at Zuvarabuda Stockist in Hauna escaped from lawful custody after she had been arrested by cops at her workplace.

She is said to have asked to use the toilet after her arrest and escaped through the toilet window.

Police are offering a $100 reward for anyone with information on the whereabouts of the alleged fraudster.

Acting Manicaland police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Luxon Chananda confirmed the incident.

He appealed to members of the public to contact the police if they have any information that might lead to the arrest of Kafesu.

“We are appealing to members of the public who have information on the whereabouts of this woman to assist the police by contacting Ruda Police Station or any other police station near you.

“The complainant Cecil Muchena has expressed his wish to assist in investigations by offering $100 reward,” said Ass Insp Chananda.

Kafesu’s last known address is Manyangadze Village, Headman Mukahanana in Manica Bridge.

Once apprehended, Kafesu will be facing theft of trust property and escaping from lawful custody charges.

Anyone with information on Kafesu should contact ZRP Press and Public Relations Office, Mutare contact numbers, (020) 66637, Ruda Police Station contact numbers (0228) 2524 or the Officer in charge 0773 097 728.