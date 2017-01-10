Mobile phone gives away armed robber

Tendai Gukutikwa Weekender Correspondent—

A CHIMANIMANI man who allegedly committed a series of crimes last year was recently arrested after detectives tracked him down through his mobile phone.

The suspect together with an accomplice, who is still at large, raped, robbed and attempted to murder a woman.

Diniwe Mwabaya Bande (32) has since appeared before Mutare magistrate, Mr Poterai Gwezhira facing rape, robbery and attempted murder charges.

He was remanded in custody to January 19 and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

“You are facing serious charges and this court does not have jurisdiction to grant you bail so you apply for it at the High Court,” said Mr Gwezhira.

Allegations were that on March 7, 2016 and at around 9pm, Bande called the complainant (name withheld) on her mobile phone using his cell number.

He told her that he was selling some diamonds and after making several calls they agreed to meet at Kurauone Primary School.

“At around 1am the following day, the complainant hired a taxi which belonged to Onismo Magigwana. Upon arrival at Kurauone Primary School, they waited for Bande who later arrived in the company of one Trymore, who is still at large.

“They then attacked the complainant. Bande attacked from the driver’s door, while his accomplice approached from the passenger’s door.

“Bande fired a shot from a pistol he was carrying and hit the driver while his accomplice sprayed some pepper to the complainant’s face,” said Mr Goto.

He then demanded cash from the complainants and later dragged the female complainant from the vehicle.

The pair then forcibly removed her clothes and took turns to rape her.

He later took her handbag which contained $950, a Nokia Asher, an identity card and disappeared into darkness.

Value of the stolen property is $1 115 and nothing was recovered.