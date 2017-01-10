360 hours of unpaid work for burning hubby

Tendai Gukutikwa and Blessing Rwizi—

A DANGAMVURA woman who poured hot water on her husband after a misunderstanding over a bank loan has been ordered to perform 360 hours of community service for committing the crime.

In sentencing her, Mutare magistrate, Mr Poterai Gwezhira, said Maria Teni Mukombe (31) had shown remorse by pleading guilty to the charges that she was facing and that she was a first offender who has two minor children to look after.

However, he said she badly burnt her husband, as shown in the medical report and therefore deserved a stiffer penalty in the form of a lengthy community service sentence.

“Had he not been taken to the hospital in time, we would be talking otherwise in this court and you would be facing a different charge,” he said.

Mukombe will be performing the community service during the weekends as she is a first year student at a local teachers’ college.

Mr Gwezhira had slapped Mukombe with a 12-month jail term.

He, however, suspended two months on condition of good behaviour for five years and went further to suspend the remaining 10 months on condition that she performs the 360 hours of community service.

Public Prosecutor, Mr Brian Goto told the court that on December 21, 2016, Mukombe who was having an argument over debt arrears with her husband Blessing Mukombe (a police officer stationed in Nyanga) called him into their bedroom to sort out the matter.

“While in the bedroom, Mukombe asked her husband not to leave the room. She went out and came back with a pot full of hot water which she poured on him threatening to kill him and their minor children.

“The complainant managed to escape, got medical treatment and made a police report,” said Mr Goto.

He was badly burnt on his left cheek, neck, shoulders and back.

Responding to the allegations, Mukombe said she had acted out of anger and already regretted her actions.

She begged the court and her husband for forgiveness as she faced the gallery which was full of her husband’s relatives.