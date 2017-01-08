Zacc boss’ hubby off remand

Fungai Lupande : Court Reporter

Anderson Chitsungo, the husband of suspended Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission boss Sukai Tongogara, who was accused of raping his wife’s 16-year-old niece, was last Friday removed from remand.Chitsungo (34) applied for removal from remand after the State failed to furnish him with a trial date. In his application, Chitsungo said his continued remand was unreason- able.

“Being on remand is not a walk in the park, I was on remand since July 12, last year and I religiously attended court,” he said.

Harare magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Mugwagwa removed Chitsungo from remand and advised the State to proceed by way of summons. According to the State, the victim lived with the couple since childhood following her parents’ separation. Prosecutor Ms Audrey Chogumaira alleged that on October 4, 2015 the complainant was at home in the company of Chitsungo when he ordered her to bring popcorn to his bedroom.

When she returned to Chitsungo’s bedroom with salt and a drink, Chitsungo, the court heard, locked the door and raped her.

After the act, Chitsungo ordered her not to reveal the abuse to anyone before threatening her with death. Chitsungo reportedly raped the complainant for the second time in June last year.