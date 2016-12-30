Prison officer assaults wife

Fungai Lupande Court Reporter—

A prison officer at Chikurubi Prison and Training School is accused of taking his girlfriend home on Christmas Eve and assaulting his wife for barring her from entering their matrimonial bedroom.

Wellington Goteka (31) on Thursday appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Tilda Mazhande accused of contravening the Domestic Violence Act.

He was remanded to January 17 next year on $50 bail.

The complainant, Goteka’s wife Enia, is also employed by Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services as a prison officer at Chikurubi Female Prison.

The prosecutor Mrs Devoted Nyagano-Gwashavanhu alleged that on December 24 at around 7pm Goteka arrived home in the company of his girlfriend and her sister.

The trio sat in the dining room and Goteka gave the women T/shirts to wear.

It is alleged that the girlfriend went to the bedroom intending to change into the T/shirt, but Goteka’s wife blocked her.

The court heard that Goteka became angry that his wife was not letting his girlfriend enter the matrimonial bedroom.

He started kicking and punching her. Enia cried for help and her husband’s friend came to her rescue.

She did not sustain visible injuries and was not medically examined.