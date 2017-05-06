Understanding the new you

Being a believer means believing in Christ and His Gospel, the Grace of God. It entails trusting Him, loving Him and living in His presence. We must not add anything to the Gospel or promote modern, humanistic wisdom or philosophy.

DEVOTION: Erasmus Makarimayi

A born again believer is one who has willingly and sincerely confessed the lordship of Jesus. It’s called salvation, which contains in its very essence deliverance from Satan’s hold. The life of the risen Christ is imparted into the heart of the believer. By this, the believer is moved from death to life. She/he is quickened (made alive) by Jesus Christ’s life. This believer or saint is, therefore, a new being.

Salvation brings Jesus Christ into the heart of the believer. Jesus enters the believer’s heart with His life. This life isn’t of the recipient’s making but Christ’s eternal life.

John reveals in 1 John 5:11-12: “And this is the record, that God hath given to us eternal life, and this life is in his Son. He that hath the Son hath life; and he that hath not the Son of God hath not life.”

Clearly stated here is that our new life isn’t of our making. It is Jesus Christ’s life and the life is eternal.

Believers are, therefore, eternally saved and eternal redeemed. Jesus Christ rose from death and lives forever. Please also note that outside Jesus Christ there’s no life, but mere existence.

The Bible makes it clear that the Gospel of Christ is a past tense reality accomplished in Christ Jesus. It’s called the grace of God and it’s a perfect work to which no additives are required and from which no subtraction is necessary.

Jesus did everything. We simply have to know it, accept it and believe it. As you yield yourself to the effectual working of the Holy Spirit, you produce fruit of righteousness. The righteousness isn’t by observation of laws, Jesus did that for us. We simply submit to Him and He brings out fruit to His glory.

Philippians 2:13 settles that by saying: “For it is God which worketh in you both to will and to do of his good pleasure.” We don’t struggle to be righteous or holy, but we simply surrender to God, our able, loving and caring Father.

Knowledge is very critical to Christian liberty. You’re new. The verse 2 Corinthians 5:17 should never leave your memory.

It reads: “Therefore, if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.”

You’re not a refurbished old self but a new being. I ask you to commit to knowledge through reading and studying the Bible. Meditate on it and the picture will become clearer.

Colossians 3:10 teaches: “And have put on the new man, which is renewed in knowledge after the image of him that created him.”

As long as you’re born again, you’re a new person. To appreciate this, knowledge is required. The more you know the more you’re renewed in the image of God. Without committing to knowledge, you can attend every so-called “deliverance”, line while you continue to nosedive.

Salvation has to be appreciated from the perspective that it’s an inside work of Jesus in the heart of the saint. The Godhead i.e. God the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit resides in the heart of the saints. Individually and corporately we’re the temple of God.

Apostle Paul writes in 1 Corinthians 6:19: “What? know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own?”

We’re not on our own. God our father is a responsible and caring father who stands up for His. The believer is asked to give all the space to the Holy Spirit and enjoy the finished works of Jesus. Please never stress yourself.

God is in charge.

In 1 Corinthians 3:16-17, we’re strengthened: “Know ye not that ye are the temple of God, and that the Spirit of God dwelleth in you? [17] If any man defile the temple of God, him shall God destroy; for the temple of God is holy, which temple ye are.” God protects, defends and fights for us. Hebrews 12:29 says of our Father, “For our God is a consuming fire.” Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge. You’re going somewhere.

All Bible quotations are from the King James Version unless otherwise stated.

Feedback: pastor@newgatechapel.org

Fellowship with Pastor Makarimayi on Facebook and on www.twitter.com/PEMAKARIMAYI. Telephone +263 712 332 632

Like this: Like Loading...