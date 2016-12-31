Grace in the coming year and years

We exit the calendar year 2016 full of the grace of God and enter 2017 also full of the grace of God. We’re at rest fully convinced of the future. Ephesians 2:7 assures us: “That in the ages to come he might shew the exceeding riches of his grace in his kindness toward us through Christ Jesus.” The ages to come speak of the times or dispensations ahead. We had for example the Stone Age and Internet age.

DEVOTION: Erasmus Makarimayi

God has already provided the exceeding riches of His grace in the years ahead. As we cap this year, I have prepared a combo of the grace message that will help as you go to the next level and stage of your life. Christianity is a spiritual reality and conscious awareness of what Christ did. The Gospel of Christ/the Grace of God/the Good News of Jesus Christ/the manifestation of the Kingdom of God ushers you into a whole new world of realities with endless possibilities.

Born again is deliverance

As a believer you are a product of the resurrection of Jesus. The eternal life of Christ is in you. The devil trembles at the message of the grace of God. He doesn’t want you to know that you are in the finished works of Christ Jesus. In its simplest and clearest explanation, Christianity is acknowledgement and celebration of what Jesus did. We are not in a futuristic hope of what might happen. Christianity receives past tense reality of what has already been accomplished. Christianity is not mere positive thinking and technical optimism, but realisation of what already is. We discover it and partake of it with thanksgiving. Some are quick to accept truth but others take longer and run all over the show like decapitated chicken.

The reality of being born again

We have established that you do not get born again by confessing sins. (Romans 10:9) There are traditional beliefs that you have to write down all the sins you committed and present them to God to be forgiven. If you forget one sin, it will haunt you. Sins do not send anyone to hell, but rejection of Jesus Christ does. If you confess all your sins including those of your forefathers, but reject Jesus you still head to hell. Christ died to take away sin and acknowledgement of that is what brings salvation to you. You need to be Christ-conscious not sin-conscious. Many are told to go to the mountains, pray and fast days, even months, or bring offerings to appease God’s anger. That is a mockery, disrespect and bringing into disrepute of what Christ did on the cross. I repeat, Jesus is the answer to sin. Confession of sin is not answer to sin. For emphasis, I repeat, forgiveness of sins comes when you confess Jesus Christ and thank Him for remission of sins.

Believers journey starts with arrival

The journey of a believer starts with arrival. God in His mercy has advantaged us to enter into grace or His rest after taking care of the departure and distance and catapulted us to the destination. Satan and his apparatus will not allow us to know this truth and walk in this truth. We discover what Jesus has done for us and recognise who we are. Life of a believer starts with winning. The battle of disarming the devil’s power over us was done by Jesus. The calling of Christianity is a call to victory. We are not in a battle that we can either win or lose. By His death, Jesus obtained victory for us. Colossians 2:15 records: “And having spoiled principalities and powers, he made a shew of them openly, triumphing over them in it.” What more victory can we yearn for? There is no reason to entertain spirit of fear.

God is proud of you

As a believer, be always conscious of the cardinal truth and reality that you are in Christ. You are not the past unsaved person. 2 Corinthians 5:17 declares, “Therefore, if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.” It, therefore, follows that God who did the work in Christ to bring us to Himself is satisfied with what He did. It was was not a mediocre work. Hebrews 2:11 points out: “For both he that sanctifieth and they who are sanctified are all of one: for which cause he is not ashamed to call them brethren,” We are sanctified in Christ so that we become of God. Christ Himself is of God and both Him and us are of God. For this reason Christ is not ashamed to have us and call us brothers and sisters. God is proud of you.

Please always remember, grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge. You are going somewhere.

All Bible quotations are from the King James Version unless otherwise stated.

