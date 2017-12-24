‘CSC revival certain in 2018’

Walter Mswazie, Masvingo Correspondent

THE revival of the Cold Storage Company is certain in 2018 as the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) is finalising moves to inject $20 million into the struggling parastatal.

Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement Deputy Minister, Davis Marapira, said in an interview here that CSC revival would result in the revamping of operations at the Masvingo branch.

The move is expected to bring life to the ancient city and impact positively on downstream businesses.

“The CSC’s Masvingo plant will be working again in 2018. NSSA has availed $$20 million capital injection into the parastatal,” said Deputy Minister Marapira.

He said the deal will result in the creation of jobs and a possible resumption of beef exports to the European Union.

“It is definite that CSC will start to operate again. Within the next 12 months, there will be some activity. The deal is almost done and many people will be employed,” he said.

At its peak, CSC employed more than 2 000 workers.

Masvingo Beef Association chairman Mr Robert Makado said local farmers had the capacity to contribute to the resuscitation of the giant meat processor.

“We have the capacity to assist Government in the resuscitation of CSC. Its demise is bad news to us. With nearly two million cattle in Masvingo now, farmers can provide 400 beasts needed for slaughter every day,” said Mr Makado.

He, however, challenged Government to effectively implement the Command Livestock programme under which farmers will get loans to boost their businesses.

In his inauguration speech in November, President Mnangagwa said his administration will work hard in making sure that the economy improves and many jobs are created.

Like this: Like Loading...