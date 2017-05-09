Econet launches Wifi in kombis

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has launched a new product, Wifi in Kombis, which is set to revolutionise urban public transport and bring real convenience to hundreds of thousands for commuters that use kombis.

Kombis are one of the leading modes of public transport for most Zimbabweans commuting from one point to another.

Speaking at the launch ceremony held yesterday at the company’s head office in Msasa, Harare, Econet chief operating officer Fayaz King said he was excited to unveil the new product, which would complement the company’s popular Data Double Up offering.

“I am excited and happy for our customers, most of whom use public transport on a daily basis. Now they don’t have to wait until they get off the kombi to check their mails, browse their favourite sites or to stream video content,” King said.

He added that what was even more exciting was the fact that customers could now use the 100% free Wifi data they get for any data bundle purchase on the kombis anytime and anywhere, on the go.

“For every purchase of a data bundle, customers get extra 100% free Wifi data that they can use when riding in a kombi,” King said.

Referring to the company’s culture of innovation, King said Wifi in Kombis was a logical progression from the company’s Data Double Up campaign, in which millions of the mobile operator’s customers enjoy 100% free Wifi data for every data bundle they purchase on the Econet network.

“We will soon be rolling out the service to all major cities and towns across the country, taking advantage of our Smart Data Network,” said King, whose company has built the widest data network, and boasts the best quality data experience in the country.

In a clear sign that the listed company means business, Econet’s mobile money unit, EcoCash, recently unveiled its “Chaka-Chaya” promotion through which its customers stand to win over 100 000 prizes for using its multiple transacting touch-points.

Customer stand the chance to win a range of prizes — including up to $100 000 EcoSure premium cover, 10 000 Zesa tokens and six housing stands, among many others — by simply buying airtime, paying for insurance or electricity, buying groceries, paying bills and merchants or transferring money to loved ones or business partners using EcoCash.

