Youths venture into baobab freezit, cosmetic oil

CHIMANIMANI West youths have ventured into freezit and cosmetic oil manufacturing using baobab pulp and funicles.The project dubbed ‘Forest Forces’ is the brainchild of Southern Alliance for Indigenous Resources (SAFIRE), funded by Food and Agriculture Organisation, in collaboration with the European Union.

It started last month with a group of five youths consisting of three males and two females, from Hot Springs, Nyanyadzi and Gudyanga areas.

The five are: Christopher Ngwarai, Clemence Madhambure, Zakeo Nhachi, Patricia Ngarivhume and Maria Matsika.

They have since been collecting the long revered baobab fruit to process it into freezits and cosmetic oil via exclusive processing mills and an automated liquid packaging machine that were donated by FAO. A minimum of 1 500 freezits with ‘Nhapitapi Delights’ branded packs are being made each day, earning the group at least $50 after sales to individuals and retail shops within a 40km radius.

Unlike the popular freezits, the baobab freezit-juice is thicker and it contains Vitamin C.

In an interview with one of the group members, Christopher Ngwarai, he said: “The local market has quickly accepted our freezits and our sales are increasing each day. SAFIRE is still assisting us in sourcing market for the cosmetic oil, up to October this year but there is hope that very soon our project will be expanding.”

“SAFIRE realised that the neglected baobab fruit can add value and change livelihoods along this region and beyond. Baobabs also have an array of health benefits due to their abundance of minerals and vitamins. The project has just kicked off and its progress is being very perceptible.

“Local people are harvesting the fruit for sale to Nhapitapi Delights in large quantities, in preparation ahead of the rain season where the fruit will no longer be available. If all goes well, the project will be accommodating more youths even from beyond these three areas,” said SAFIRE field officer, Mr Trymore Maposah.

