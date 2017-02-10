Mushosho to head Old Mutual Africa business

Business Reporter

Old Mutual Emerging Markets has appointed Jonas Mushosho to the position of chief executive for their Rest of Africa business. The appointment is with immediate effect. Old Mutual Rest of Africa includes all countries in Africa, except South Africa. The 13 countries falling under this banner are Zimbabwe, Malawi, Swaziland, Botswana, Namibia, DRC, Tanzania, Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda, South Sudan, Nigeria and Ghana.

Prior to this appointment, Mr Mushosho doubled as CEO for Old Mutual Southern and East Africa (OMSEA), as well as for Old Mutual Zimbabwe. Interim CEO for Old Mutual Emerging Markets, Iain Williamson, said Mr Mushosho was tasked with spearheading Old Mutual’s vision of becoming a financial services champion in Africa.

“With our strong and growing presence on the African continent, the time is right to return our business in the Rest of Africa under one overall structure that will allow us to unlock more opportunities,” said Williamson.

“Jonas is exceptionally well-qualified to take up this position. A chartered accountant and MBA graduate, Jonas has been a Mutualite for the past 26 years and has critical knowledge and experience in insurance — both life and short-term — and banking that will come in handy in driving our Africa strategy forward and in strengthening our footprint on the continent.”

Mr Mushosho will be based in Harare and will retain his responsibilities over the Zimbabwe business.

