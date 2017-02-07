Bulawayo hosts 2017 textile, leather exports seminar

More than 30 players in the clothing and textile sector are set to participate in the How to Export to Sweden seminar to be held next week in Bulawayo.

BY TATIRA ZWINOIRA

The seminar comes as a collaboration involving ZimTrade, Open Trade Gate Sweden (OTGS) and the Swedish embassy in Zimbabwe.

In its January newsletter, ZimTrade said the textiles would be the main area of discussions at the February 15 seminar.

“Over 30 participants from the clothing textiles, as well as leather sector, will attend this session. This session follows a similar one held in Harare in September 2015. The seminar will raise awareness on the rules and requirements for exporting to Sweden as well as to the European Union (EU),” ZimTrade said.

OTGS was introduced to ZimTrade in 2015 to help local exporters in the areas of fresh produce, nuts, textiles and garments find markets in Sweden.

At the seminar, a one-stop information centre will focus on Zimbabwean companies, particularly those with the capacity to export to Sweden and the EU.

The country’s exports to Sweden are predominantly in textiles, which the OTGS managed to help grow.

The Zimbabwe Statistics Agency (ZimStat) says exports to Sweden grew to $72 349 between January and August 2016, compared to the cumulative 2015 exports of $15 000.

Trade is heavily skewed in Sweden’s favour. ZimStat reported that from January to August 2016, Zimbabwe had imported $13,88 million worth of goods, which was mainly in machinery, electrical and electronic equipment.

“This, therefore, presents a huge opportunity for local players, hence, the need for this session (seminar),” ZimTrade said.

“Some of the areas to be covered in detail include export procedures, trade agreements, as well as Swedish imports and consumer demands.”

OTGS policy adviser, Ana Christiansson is on record saying Sweden is a heavily import-dependent country, presenting an opportunity for local companies to export to the Scandinavian nation.

A 2015 study on spending in Sweden showed consumers spent 27% of earnings on housing, electricity, gas and heating, 12% on foodstuffs and non-alcoholic beverages, and 5% on clothes and shoes.

Like this: Like Loading...