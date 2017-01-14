Diplomatic offensive for Dr Mzembi’s candidature

Africa Moyo —

The Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Dr Walter Mzembi, who is vying for the post of secretary general of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), remains confident despite the fact that Seychelles – against the counsel of the African Union (AU) – will also be fielding a candidate.

Although Seychelles participated in regional meetings such as the Sadc Council of Ministers in Gaborone, Botswana in March last year, which endorsed Dr Mzembi, the Indian Ocean Island’s former tourism minister, Mr Alain St Ange, has since thrown his name in the hat.

He joins Morocco’s former tourism minister Mr Lahcen Haddad who has also indicated his willingness to contest for the UNWTO top job.

The AU Heads of State and Government endorsed Zimbabwe’s bid at the July 2016 summit in Kigali, Rwanda.

The AU Commission – the secretariat of the Union – even urged member states at its 104th meeting in Egypt to support the decision that had been taken by the AU leaders.

However, Morocco, which abandoned the AU in 1984 (then known as the Organisation of African Unity), is not obliged to follow the continental body’s decisions.

Like the Seychelles, Morocco is one of the 10 UNWTO executive council members from the continent who vote for the secretary general, hence their importance to the election.

It is believed that Mr St Ange is being used to split the vote in order to afford Europe’s preferred candidate, Ms Gloria Guevara Manzo, Mexico’s former secretary of tourism, an open passage. After successfully assuming the helm, Ms Manzo could then rope in Mr St Ange as the deputy secretary general.

The elections are scheduled for March 11 and March 12, 2017. Dr Mzembi last week referred questions to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mr Samuel Mumbengegwi could not be reached for comment, while permanent secretary Ambassador Joey Bimha referred enquiries to Ambassador David Hamadziripi, who in turn said he was not authorised to speak to the Press.

But a senior foreign affairs official, speaking on condition and anonymity, said Government was particularly concerned by Seychelles’ move as it was a member of both Sadc and the AU.

“Morocco is not a member of the AU and it is not bound by the decisions of the AU. The Seychelles, yes, we are aware that the former minister of tourism has resigned from his post and has announced his intention to contest the elections for UNWTO SG’s post.

“This is a matter of concern to us as it violates the position of the AU arrived at last year. More importantly, the Seychelles was at the Sadc Council of Ministers’ meeting at which Minister Mzembi was chosen to be the African candidate for the UNWTO SG post.

“We have, through our own channels, made contact with the government of the Seychelles and their cabinet has not made a decision to endorse the candidature of the former tourism minister . . . but indications are they would support him,” said the official.

It is believed that Mr St Ange couldn’t have announced his candidature without government backing as this is a pre-requisite for high-profile positions.

It takes the assent of either the President or Foreign Affairs minister to file nomination papers for such posts. Questions sent to the Embassy of Seychelles in Pretoria had not been responded to by the time of going to print.

The Sunday Mail Business gathered that Government has already contacted Zambia, which is currently the vice chairperson of UNWTO executive council, to dissuade Seychelles from continuing with its bid.

Similar contact has been established with other Sadc countries who are UNWTO executive members such as DRC, Angola, South Africa and Mozambique.

Discussions are also underway with Swaziland foreign affairs minister Mr Lutfo Dlamini, who is the Sadc chairperson of the council of ministers.

Zimbabwe plans to mobilise Sadc member states before escalating the issue with the AU. There is a deliberate focus on voting members of the UNWTO executive council.

Seychelles’ tourism sector has been on the rise, largely owing to Mr St Ange’s efforts, which makes him a fierce competitor.

Seychelles is an archipelago of 115 islands in the Indian Ocean, off East Africa, which is home to numerous beaches, coral reefs and nature reserves and rare animals such as giant Aldabra tortoises.

Last year, it attracted more than 300 000 visitors. Seychelles’ chequered history

The latest move by Seychelles is understood to be part of the country’s chequered history of going against decisions made by mainland Africa.

In 2015, Victoria disregarded Sadc’s decision to support another Zimbabwean candidate Mr Thomas Sakala who was contesting for the presidency of the African Development Bank (AfDB).

It supported a candidate from Cape Verde instead.

In the recent past, it has broken ranks with its regional peers, particularly on the elections of the Sadc chairperson and Cosafa (Confederation of Southern Africa Football)

Added the Government official: “You may be aware, this is not the first time that the Seychelles has broken ranks with Africa when it comes to candidatures.

“They did that with the African Development Bank (changing at the) last minute. It compromises African unity, it jeopardises the very excellent chances that Africa actually has of occupying this critical post in this premier international tourism organisation.

“It’s not in the interests of regional integration and African unity.”

Sources in the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry say Mr St Ange is trying to convince his government to guarantee his candidature ahead of the Feria Internacional del Turismo (FITUR) slated for January 18 to 22 in Madrid, Spain, which he intends to use to rally support.

Dr Mzembi plans to formally launch his campaign in Madrid on Friday.

A Brazilian, Mr Márcio Favilla Lucca de Paula, who is currently executive director for competitiveness, external relations and partnerships at the UNWTO based in Madrid, is also running for the post and plans to launch on the same date.

Hopeful Notwithstanding the current developments, Dr Mzembi remains confident that he will pull through. It takes 17 votes out of 33 executive council votes to win.

“Africa has 10 executive council votes, Europe 10, Middle east 3, Americas 5, South Asia and the Pacific 5.

“These are the voters so if Africa is undisturbed, we are through,” said Dr Mzembi.

He is pinning hopes on snapping up the Pacific, Middle East and part of Europe and the Caribbean. Interestingly, Egypt is in the Middle East and if it keeps the AU agreement, that would be another vote for Dr Mzembi.

