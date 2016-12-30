Banks living large in midst of poverty

For the second year running the banking industry will smile all the way to the bank as other sectors took a battering from the harsh economic headwinds.

BY NDAMU SANDU

This does not mean that the sector was giving out more loans. Rather, it will be due to the fact that the sector sold its secured non-performing loans (NPLs) to the Zimbabwe Asset Management Company (Zamco) and the existence of usurious bank charges and service fees that were contrary to the building of confidence in the sector.

It was also a year in which the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) tightened controls to plug cash leakages. NewsDay relives some of the highs and lows of 2016.

Grass greener for banks

Despite the tough economic environment, the grass was greener for the banking sector with aggregate net profit doubling to $68 million for the period ended June 30, 2016, from $34 million in the corresponding period in 2015.

Seventeen out of 18 operating banking institutions recorded profits during the period under review.

Cash queues again

Cash queues had been buried alongside the Zimbabwean dollar when then economy switched to the multicurrency regime in 2009.

In 2016, cash queues — reminiscent of the 2008 era — were evident at a number of banking institutions as they struggle to meet the demands of the depositors.

Bonding well with new notes

Last month, RBZ introduced bond notes under a $200 million export incentive facility guaranteed by the African Export-

Import Bank to boost exports. The authorities should be surprised by the acceptance of the notes despite widespread resistance when RBZ announced plans to introduce the facility.

There were fears that the move was an attempt to return the Zimbabwean dollar which was retired last year having been rendered useless when the country adopted the multicurrency regime in 2009.

To date $29 million worth of bond notes is in circulation and has helped ease the cash shortages. RBZ has also increased the daily withdrawal limit of the bond notes to $100 and $300 daily and weekly respectively. Before the latest review, the limit was $50 and $150 daily and weekly respectively.

Aggressive use of plastic money, electronic transaction

The cash shortages spawned the aggressive use of plastic money and electronic transactions as depositors looked for a way out. The central bank responded by reducing the service charges on electronic transactions.

In June, RBZ reduced bank charges on electronic fund transfers to between $0,33 to a maximum of $2,10 in an ambitious drive to promote plastic money transactions. RBZ said real time gross settlement transactions would now attract a maximum fee of $5.

Point-of-sale transactions up to $10 now attract a charge of $0,10, while those above that threshold attract a fee of $0,45.

Two weeks ago, RBZ was forced to prescribe withdrawal charges of a maximum of 1% and 1,25% of amount withdrawn for ATM and over-the-counter, respectively. The reduction came after a realisation that there had not been a proportionate reduction in the level of bank charges despite a reduction in withdrawal limits.

Exchange control tightening to plug leakages

In February, RBZ put in place stringent prudential measures to plug illicit financial flows, after nearly $2 billion was spirited out of the country in 2015 by individuals and companies, worsening the liquidity situation.

RBZ said the leakages were akin to the export of liquidity. The new measures include getting rid of the concept of free funds, reporting of suspicious transactions, use of plastic money and putting maximum caps on withdrawals.

Introduction of import priority list

In May, RBZ came up with a four-tier import priority list for the efficient use of foreign exchange resources, with a bias towards supporting the productive sectors of the economy and reduce the import bill.

RBZ said it was coming up with the list to promote efficient utilisation of foreign exchange and to re-orient import demand towards productive uses.

Despite the existence of the list, companies are facing delays in making foreign payments, thereby affecting production. This illustrates that the problem is more than coming up with an import priority list.

Another NSSA bank comes up

A bank owned by the National Social Security Authority (NSSA), National Building Society, joined the banking sector in May. It comes two years after another bank wholly owned by NSSA, Capital Bank, surrendered its banking licence after the pay-as-you-go pension scheme resolved not to sink more money in the struggling financial institution.

National Building Society entered the market offering the cheapest rates — 9,5% per annum for mortgages. The bank will offer tenure of 25 years, the longest in the market.

Banks winning NPLs war

Rising loan defaults were seen as a threat to the economy as banks would cut back on lending. The establishment of Zamco to buy secured non-performing loans (NPLs) freed the balance sheets of banks.

Official figures show that the total stock of NPLs absorbed by Zamco stood at $539,91 million as at September 30 from $353,58 million as at December 31, 2015.

This means that nearly $200 million have been hived off the banking sector in the nine months of the year. Banks saw their NPL ratio declining to 10,05% as at June 30 from 10,82% as at December 31, 2015. At its peak the NPL ratio was 20,45% in September 2014.

New payment form for tobacco farmers

In March, RBZ said all tobacco farmers were to open bank accounts as their payments would be routed through the bank accounts in a bid to promote financial inclusion.

In the past, farmers would be given cheques to cash at banks. The new payment system had challenges as it meant that farmers had to wait for at least three days to be paid. Banks also ran out of cash.

The return of Nicholas Vingirai

In July, Nicholas Vingirai’s Transnational Holdings Limited got 26% in ZB Financial Holdings as compensation for the loss of his Intermarket Holdings Limited 10 years ago. Vingirai, Michael Mahachi and Zororo Muranda later joined the ZB Financial Holdings board.

The deal ended years of bickering which had sometimes spilled into the courts. In another boost for ZB, the US Foreign Assets Control removed the entity from the sanctions list alongside the Industrial Development Corporation of Zimbabwe, Scotfin Limited, Intermarket Holdings Limited, Chemplex Corporation Limited and Zimbabwe Fertiliser Company.

These firms had been barred from doing business with American companies.

RBZ comes down on POSB, Stanbic

In November, POSB was fined $500 000 after two of its workers leaked pictures of the bond notes which were due for release the following day.

Earlier on, RBZ had read the riot act on Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe forcing the financial institution to reverse plans to amend the terms and conditions which would have placed restrictions on withdrawals.

RBZ governor John Mangudya described Stanbic’s intention as unfortunate and offside. The move would also have resulted in customers acknowledging that a deposit may not be immediately available for withdrawal.

It came after the promulgation of a law, via Presidential powers, to allow for the introduction of bond notes.

Source: NewsDay