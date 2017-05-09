Messi look-alike ‘arrested’ in Iran

A 25 year old Iranian student Reza Parastesh had to be taken to a police station at the weekend because he looks too much like Lionel Messi.

So many people in the city of Hamaden wanted a picture with Parastesh that police took him to the station and impounded his car to stop the chaos.

The fuss started a few months ago when the Messi look-alike’s dad made him pose in a Number 10 Barcelona shirt.

Parastesh soon started cutting his hair and grooming his beard like the Argentina forward and is now fully booked with media interviews and has even landed modelling contracts.

He also says that he is working on some football tricks so he can play the role better.

-BBC

Share this:

Like this: Like Loading...