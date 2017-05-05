Cocaine found in 5 greyhounds at iconic Florida race track Derby Lane
Five dogs belonging to a veteran Florida greyhound trainer have tested positive for cocaine following a state-level investigation.
Malcolm McAllister, a trackside presence for almost 40-years, has not denied the test results, according to a Department of Business and Professional Regulation report seen by the Tampa Bay Times.
McAllister waived his right to a hearing but insisted that he had not personally drugged the dogs and that others who were working for him must have been responsible.
“One of these undesirables had to have either dropped or administered the cocaine. It was not me,” he wrote, in a submission to the agency.
“It is with great sadness and disbelief this very serious charge has been brought against me,” he added.
McAllister was a veteran trainer at Derby Lane, St Petersburg, FloridaGoogle maps
Carey Theil, from GREY2K USA, a nonprofit greyhound racing watchdog, told the Tampa Bay Times how she thought the cocaine could have got into the dog’s systems.
“There’s really only two scenarios,” said Theil. “An outright attempt to fix races, or the individuals who are caring for the dogs are using cocaine and the dogs came in contact with it in some way.”
Some 46 racing greyhounds have tested positive for cocaine in Florida since 2008. In 2015, the Daily Mail reported that greyhounds in Australia were being injected with arsenic and Viagra to boost their performances. – IBTimes