Guns N’ Roses tour grosses $230m as band celebrate a year on the road with Not In This Lifetime

Guns N’ Roses celebrated the one-year anniversary of their Not In This Lifetime tour on 1 AprilKevin Winter/Getty Images

Guns N’ Roses are smashing ticket sales on their Not In This Lifetime tour, which has now grossed over $230m (£178m). It coincides with a small milestone for the legendary rock band as they celebrated the tour’s one-year anniversary on 1 April.

Featuring the original line-up of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan, the band performed eight shows across Australia and New Zealand in February. According to Billboard, the performances drew in $38m in revenue boosting the tour’s total gross so far to $230m.

Two dates at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney brought in $9.2m making it the fourth highest-grossing venue of the trek to date – shows at the MetLife Stadium in New York earned $11.6m while the band raked in $11m at the Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires and $10.7m from the Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Impressively, the grossing figures do not include revenue from the seven venues played in Asian markets in January. Since launching the mammoth seven-leg world tour on 1 April, Guns N’ Roses have performed across North and South America, Asia and Australia. By comparison, Justin Bieber was yet to meet the $200m-mark as of the beginning of April despite launching his Purpose World Tour a month before Not In This Lifetime.

The rockers are currently enjoying a break before resuming the tour with a European leg at Slane Castle, Ireland on 27 May. Upcoming scheduled shows include Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Germany and two dates at the London Stadium in June. Another North American leg is set for July, spanning 16 shows.

Former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Ron Thal has no regrets about quitting the band in 2014Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Missing from the stage is ex-Guns N’ Roses guitarist Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal, who quit the band in 2014. When asked if he has spoken to his former bandmates, Thal told XS Rock: “No. The relationship is over between me and them. They’re doing fine and I’m doing fine and that’s the way it’s supposed to be. I don’t regret leaving. I wish it could have smoother on a personal level. I’m happy to see what they’re doing now and I’m glad I was able to be part of their world that makes people so happy at the shows. It was a gift. I’m grateful and I thank them for it.”

